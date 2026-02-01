Jon Jones mentioned in the Epstein files

Epstein wanted to watch the fights …. Vera is also mentioned I bet you made a thread about that .. what’s next we find a email that he watched the Super Bowl and “Patriots “ were named in the files ….
forums.sherdog.com/threads/shoop-dat-debauchery-jon-jones.3886657/page-6#post-147833429
Basically, people think that anyone who met Epstein was involved in sex trafficking.
Yea and Epstiens 5th grade math teacher is too, anyone that every had contact with him
Basically, people think that anyone who met Epstein was involved in sex trafficking.
Epstein was into the UFC? Might have to reconsider my opinion of him...
One of my favorite hype train crashesReally he was scouting future 2 division champion Brandon Vera.
Bro got banned on Xbox Live for dropping N bombs and he was into MMA. Honestly, he kinda sounded like he might be a good hang.
Epstein was into the UFC? Might have to reconsider my opinion of him...
All of them, down to a man. Fuck the state of politics, we don't even have 400 cashiers in this entire country anymore.
I heard hanging with him is killer.Bro got banned on Xbox Live for dropping N bombs and he was into MMA. Honestly, he kinda sounded like he might be a good hang.