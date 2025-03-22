Captain Herb
10000 Likes
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2013
- Messages
- 14,307
- Reaction score
- 6,283
Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall during first day in new job with UFC rival
Jon Jones leads an X-rated chant aimed at UFC heavyweight rival Tom Aspinall, just as he settles in for his first day on the job at ‘Dirty Boxing’.
bloodyelbow.com
During an appearance at the ‘Dirty Boxing Championship 1’ weigh-ins, Jon Jones whipped up the crowd into a frenzy; even starting an X-rated chant aimed at his UFC heavyweight rival.
“F— Tom Aspinall, f— Tom Aspinall,” recited the Floridian crowd, with Jones clapping along to the chant and even bowing to the audience as he laughed: “I love you guys.”
Why would he encourage this chant with the crowd that was unrealated to mma. For validation? For protection? Is he shook?
Last edited: