Jon Jones is trying to Conor the HW division

I'm sure most of you remember the Conor era at FW, LW, and even WW. It truly sucked. Sure, he had a good run at FW and he had a little showmanship to go along with it which allowed him to parlay a respectable, but not unusual record in his division into a crazy free-for-all display of ego extending into to WW division, the LW division, and even a fucking farce of a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Remember, all this took years and in the mean time, every legit contender in both FW, and LW divisions got completely screwed while Dana White catered to Conor's every whim.



This is exactly what Jon Jones intends to do to the HW division. When Dana didn't make him fight Tom Aspinall to unify the two HW belts that are in limbo, and he was able to choose to fight anyone he wanted instead, even a guy who's retired, way over the hill, hasn't fought in 3 years, and hasn't won a fight in four, he said "A ha!"



He's going to to steamroll Old Man Stipe and then sit on top of the division, lording it over everyone on twitter. He's not going to retire. Why would he retire if he's HW champ and can call every shot? He'll be like, "Hey guys, wouldn't you like to see me fight Pereira before Tom? Wouldn't you guys like to see me collide with Sugar Sean O'malley? Should I step into the ring with the greatest and most dangerous boxer in my lifetime, Iron Mike Tyson? You don't have to have a vivid imagination to see this clusterfuck happening again as he squats on the belt and then does everything in his power to avoid fighting a legitimate contender. And it will take years to pass this MMA gallstone that is Jon Jones. Years, and Dana's going to let him do it too.



The writing's on the wall, this is what's about to go down and I don't think we want to go back there again do we? One of you Sherbros needs to use that 200 IQ to figure how to shut this down or mark my words, this sport won't be worth watching. It's about to turn into a clown show like we've never seen since Conor Mcgregor.