Media Jon Jones is tired of y'all Apsinall questions!

Leinster Rugby said:
The fuck does he expect to be asked about?
"Dear sir, if you'll do me the kindness of allowing me to ask, America.. nay, the world, has always been wondering: Just how incredibly stacked are you? Surely, your GOAT status isn't the only record-breaking status you've had in your amazing life."
 
Not sure if that was staged, never know these days, but hey Jon, you know there's a simple way to get all these questions to stop.
 
At what point does the UFC/Dana do something about this? It seems obvious Jones doesn't want nothing to do with Tom.
 
Playin the game. Attention > Money
UFC aproved.
 
Can't you guys just let him monetize his amazing brand without bringing up the ducking?
 
Jon has always been as sensitive as a teen going through puberty, girl or boy.
 
He's the champion and he gets annoyed about questions regarding the interim champion? What else does he expect to be asked about?
 
