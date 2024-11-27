Jon Jones is the Babe Ruth of MMA

He has one of the longest reaches ever in the history of the sport, even absolute casuals will be able to see he was a rare breed. He was so good he was able to go up to a division 60lb heavier and still have success.



Show them Jones vs Hamill or Jones vs Shogun and they'd be blown away.



Jon was doing stuff in 2010, we still haven't seen almost 15 years later. Guys like Jones or Mcgregor won't be forgotten, they will still hold records decades from now.