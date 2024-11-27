Jon Jones is the Babe Ruth of MMA

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

You know how everyone looks back at Babe Ruth and thinks how weird it is that an obese drunk was able to dominate the most popular professional sport like that?

Are people of the future going to look back at Jon Jones and think the same thing? How could an alcoholic, stoner, coke user, and now admitted crack smoker, dominate the UFC like that?
 
Fedorgasm said:
How could an alcoholic, stoner, coke user, and now admitted crack smoker, dominate the UFC like that?
stephen-colbert-inject.gif
 
I wasn't around for Babe Ruth but I was around for Jon Jones and he was always praised for his athleticism. Your OP is way off. Makes it sound like he's some Tank Abbott or something
 
When did he smoke crack?
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
This. Terrible comparison, OP. Babe Ruth was never a cheater and Jones is more associated with that than anything else
My favorite part is the big bad PED users that are shunned from that HOF but goober Bud Selig is in the HOF. There's also definitely PED users in the HOF.
 
Ruth Babe is the Jones Jon of AMM!
No, I did not get that right. I should probably try again.
 
He has one of the longest reaches ever in the history of the sport, even absolute casuals will be able to see he was a rare breed. He was so good he was able to go up to a division 60lb heavier and still have success.

Show them Jones vs Hamill or Jones vs Shogun and they'd be blown away.

Jon was doing stuff in 2010, we still haven't seen almost 15 years later. Guys like Jones or Mcgregor won't be forgotten, they will still hold records decades from now.
 
