Jon Jones is the Babe Ruth of MMA

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 30,270
- Reaction score
- 41,922
You know how everyone looks back at Babe Ruth and thinks how weird it is that an obese drunk was able to dominate the most popular professional sport like that?
Are people of the future going to look back at Jon Jones and think the same thing? How could an alcoholic, stoner, coke user, and now admitted crack smoker, dominate the UFC like that?
