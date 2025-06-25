Media Jon Jones is likely to beat all the heavyweight greats according to ChatGPT (Fedor, Aspinall, Ngannou, etc.)

Unbiased AI technology puts Jon Jones as a favorite against Fedor, Cain, Ngannou, and yes even Aspinall.

This is an unbiased assessment done by AI looking at Jones skill set vs others.

Whether or not you consider Jon to have a great heavyweight legacy, he is still likely to have beaten anyone he could have fought. This is also all done based on PRIME VS PRIME.

ChatGPT is unable to produce identical charts for whatever reason.


1750874064330.png

1750874095564.png

1750874118833.png

1750874520222.png
 
You use the word unbiased a lot here, young man. Try again without telling the AI whom you are talking about.
 
What happened with that guy's chatgpt fight picker thread? Is he incredibly wealthy now?
 
AI just gives you an answer based on the collection of bullshit it reads.

It doesn't "know" anything
 
who gives a fuck? Chat GPT is full of errors. imagine thinking AI is some perfect, unbiased tool.

but its to be expected from the resident Jones and Conor cockgobbler
 
Yeah let’s not factor in variables, data, references, etc.

This is why kids have the IQ of a fucking spud today… bro gives us a Chat GPT copy paste, like what in the fuck are we supposed to do with that? Compare them to your EA UFC simulation results?


This thread really pissed me off, and I’m a Jones fan.


No more brainrot.
<codychoke>
 
So less than a week in and the cope has moved to the pure fantasy realm. Yikes
 
the same chat gpt jones used to write his goodbye letter.
 
