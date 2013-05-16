Jon Jones is definitely born a champ, will be the best HW champ too, soon!

Jones has gotten so much better after every fight.
"Oh, but Jon Jones will get KO at HW?" lol.
Weight doesn't matter, skills is all that matter.

Remember Vitor was destroying Tank Abbot and Tank abbot was a so much like Roy Nelson lol.

I think once Jones move to HW, he might even outwrestle Cain no offense.
"But Cain weighed 240 pounds."
240 to 245 barely matter in my opinion, Chael probably weighed like 220 to 225 fight day against Jones and Jones took Chael down with ease 3 times.

It's going to be an awesome challenge to Jones at HW, but I don't think the HW is that good compare to the LHW fighters Jones has took out already.
Jones is probably the most skills and most lethal even at HW.

I don't see JDS ever beat Jones in my opinion. I even think Jones is the only guy that can finish JDS.

Jones is fighting too smart like GSP and has more skills than Anderson Silva, and heart of a champion.
 
Jones vs. Cain is a real superfight. If they put that together it will definitely be one of the biggest fights in UFC history!
 
99Silva said:
Jones vs. Cain is a real superfight. If they put that together it will definitely be one of the biggest fights in UFC history!
Click to expand...

Fuck yeah! Would be interesting if he'd fight Cain straight up if he moved or if he'd get a Mir first to get used to the weight. Either way Jones v Cain, JDS and Overeem would all be great to watch!
 
Seeing is believing, lets see him win a fight at HW against a somebody. Curious to see how he performs at HW.
 
fedordestroyall said:
Remember Vitor was destroying Tank Abbot and Tank abbot was a so much like Roy Nelson lol.

I think once Jones move to HW, he might even outwrestle Cain no offense.
"But Cain weighed 240 pounds."

I don't see JDS ever beat Jones in my opinion. I even think Jones is the only guy that can finish JDS.
Click to expand...

Tank/Vitor is a terrible analogy to use, that was in the very early days of the sport, if you think tank and roy are comparable you're crazy. I'm not even a big Nelson fan, but he has way more power, way better chin and better grappling (not that we've seen much of it in the UFC).

I don't know whether Jones would out wrestle cain. Both are great wrestlers but that 15-20 pound difference you cited could potentially mean a lot.

I see JDS beating Jones, and i really dont understand your claim jones will finish him. He's got good enough striking to keep jones from committing too much until at least the later rounds (see Rampage) coupled with good cardio, speed, power and incredibly effective boxing. Even if he loses i don't see it being a finish
 
99Silva said:
Jones vs. Cain is a real superfight. If they put that together it will definitely be one of the biggest fights in UFC history!
Click to expand...

yeah but we will not see it anytime soon yet.
Cain still going to fight Bigfoot and see if he win or not first.
if he loose to Bigfoot in the rematch and not a champion anymore then a super fight is pointless with Cain so he then have to wait for Jones to move to HW.
or Cain win and remain the HW champ then yes a super fight with Jones and Cain is awesome. Cain will weight a bit more but Jones is probably still taller, and longer reach.
Jones probably could weigh like 230 pounds while Cain 240, 10 pounds won't make a difference in my opinion unless Jones buff up and be at 240 like Cain.

Also i guess Jones will defend his title once more and beat Tito record first then he will definitely move to HW by the end of 2014 and fight at HW by early 2015 maybe.
 
skinny-legs-jon-jones.jpg
 
Cilglyn said:
Tank/Vitor is a terrible analogy to use, that was in the very early days of the sport, if you think tank and roy are comparable you're crazy. I'm not even a big Nelson fan, but he has way more power, way better chin and better grappling (not that we've seen much of it in the UFC).

I don't know whether Jones would out wrestle cain. Both are great wrestlers but that 15-20 pound difference you cited could potentially mean a lot.

I see JDS beating Jones, and i really dont understand your claim jones will finish him. He's got good enough striking to keep jones from committing too much until at least the later rounds (see Rampage) coupled with good cardio, speed, power and incredibly effective boxing. Even if he loses i don't see it being a finish
Click to expand...

better chin? lol.
5lwgog.jpg


Tank Abbot has never been KO before meeting Vitor.
 
Cilglyn said:
Tank/Vitor is a terrible analogy to use, that was in the very early days of the sport, if you think tank and roy are comparable you're crazy. I'm not even a big Nelson fan, but he has way more power, way better chin and better grappling (not that we've seen much of it in the UFC).

I don't know whether Jones would out wrestle cain. Both are great wrestlers but that 15-20 pound difference you cited could potentially mean a lot.

I see JDS beating Jones, and i really dont understand your claim jones will finish him. He's got good enough striking to keep jones from committing too much until at least the later rounds (see Rampage) coupled with good cardio, speed, power and incredibly effective boxing. Even if he loses i don't see it being a finish
Click to expand...

I was agreeing with you until this. Of course Nelson is a much more complete and skilled fighter than Tank ever was. However, why do you think he he has more power (let alone way more) and a better chin?
 
It will never happen.

Jones will build an Andy like legacy in LHW.

In order to compete at heavy he would have to bulk up a lot (especially in the legs) otherwise he will be ragdolled.

He likes his championship status and sponsors too much (and who would blame him).
 
Too soon buddy. Stop dreamin. He hasnt even taken a fight in that division. Until he fights at least 1-2 times in that weight class, no one can say hes going to be the best.
 
fedordestroyall said:
better chin? lol.
5lwgog.jpg


Tank Abbot has never been KO before meeting Vitor.
Click to expand...


Because people were to busy submitting him.

Roy has a much better chin then Abbot, look any of his fights in the UFC. If Abbot fought JDS in his prime, he'd have been stopped in the first
 
i agree...he's more gifted and athletic that 99% of the HW division.. only interesting fight would be him vs cain.
 
VeryMuch said:
I was agreeing with you until this. Of course Nelson is a much more complete and skilled fighter than Tank ever was. However, why do you think he he has more power (let alone way more) and a better chin?
Click to expand...

way more may have been a bit of hyperbole, but fuck it this is sheerdog :icon_chee

I do think he has more power though, the way Roy drops someone is insane, like i said I'm not a fan of the guy, I've actively rooted against him more than for him, but he just seems to touch people and they go out. Obviously Tank had huge power in his hands, but I just don't think it was as effective as Roy's, be it the delivery technique, a case of nelson having more power, or just the rounder shape of nelsons belly

Edit: And on the chin, I dont think Roy would have been stopped by vitor, but either way its kind of a non issue seeing as its not like jones has Vitors punching power standing
 
