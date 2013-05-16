Jon Jones is definitely born a champ, will be the best HW champ too, soon!

Jones has gotten so much better after every fight.

"Oh, but Jon Jones will get KO at HW?" lol.

Weight doesn't matter, skills is all that matter.



Remember Vitor was destroying Tank Abbot and Tank abbot was a so much like Roy Nelson lol.



I think once Jones move to HW, he might even outwrestle Cain no offense.

"But Cain weighed 240 pounds."

240 to 245 barely matter in my opinion, Chael probably weighed like 220 to 225 fight day against Jones and Jones took Chael down with ease 3 times.



It's going to be an awesome challenge to Jones at HW, but I don't think the HW is that good compare to the LHW fighters Jones has took out already.

Jones is probably the most skills and most lethal even at HW.



I don't see JDS ever beat Jones in my opinion. I even think Jones is the only guy that can finish JDS.



Jones is fighting too smart like GSP and has more skills than Anderson Silva, and heart of a champion.