Jon Jones is a fraud! khabib is the GOAT

R

RiskiestCookie

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 26, 2010
Messages
624
Reaction score
387
Alright, let's settle this once and for all: Jon Jones is the most overrated fighter in MMA history. The REAL GOAT is Khabib Nurmagomedov, and if you don't agree, you're delusional.

1. **Weak Competition:** Jones fought a bunch of washed-up legends and got lucky. Half of his "greatest hits" were against guys who should've retired years ago. Meanwhile, Khabib dominated killers in their prime like Conor, Dustin, and Gaethje. Get real.

2. **Undefeated vs. Paper Champ:** Khabib retired with a flawless 29-0 record, making everyone he fought look like amateurs. Jones? He’s got that DQ loss and let's not forget those sketchy decisions that could've easily gone the other way. Yeah, I said it.

3. **Behavior Matters:** Khabib is a role model, plain and simple. Jones? He’s a walking disaster. DUIs, hit-and-runs, failed drug tests... you name it, he's done it. The guy’s a trainwreck, and it’s embarrassing.

4. **Skills:** Sure, Jones is versatile, but Khabib’s grappling is next-level. Nobody—and I mean nobody—could handle him on the ground. Watching Khabib fight was like watching a lion play with its prey.

5. **Impact:** Khabib’s got fans worldwide, especially in the Muslim community. He brought a whole new audience to MMA. Jones? He's too busy ruining his own legacy to make any real impact.

So let's cut the crap and give Khabib the credit he deserves. Jon Jones might be good, but he’s no GOAT. Come at me, Sherdog. Let’s hear your excuses for Jones.
 
retard_alert_by_laylacartman-d54ycae.gif
 
Khabib has 5 great wins at best and the rest of his list is packed with baristas and children trying to fill up their athletic requirements for PE.

Hell, there is even an arguement that can be enacted for Islam being better than Khabib. Jones is pretty to easy to hate and he is not personally my GOAT but he's indisputably in the top 3-5 to ever do it. He has more title matches than Khabib has matches in the UFC. Let that simmer in.
 
I don't think Khabib is the GOAT, but I know Jones is the biggest fraud in the history of MMA.
 
RiskiestCookie said:
3. **Behavior Matters:** Khabib is a role model, plain and simple. Jones? He’s a walking disaster. DUIs, hit-and-runs, failed drug tests... you name it, he's done it. The guy’s a trainwreck, and it’s embarrassing.

4. **Skills:** Sure, Jones is versatile, but Khabib’s grappling is next-level. Nobody—and I mean nobody—could handle him on the ground. Watching Khabib fight was like watching a lion play with its prey.

5. **Impact:** Khabib’s got fans worldwide, especially in the Muslim community. He brought a whole new audience to MMA. Jones? He's too busy ruining his own legacy to make any real impact.

So let's cut the crap and give Khabib the credit he deserves. Jon Jones might be good, but he’s no GOAT. Come at me, Sherdog. Let’s hear your excuses for Jones.
Click to expand...
Your last 3 points have nothing to do with MMA. So Khabib is a nice guy, I personally don't think so but even if he was Mr. Rogers, what does that have to do with being the goat? That makes Wonderboy a candidate for that, he's far more genuine and kind than Khabib.....

So because Khabib is a good wrassler that makes him the goat. Fuck then, we might as put DC, who has more to show on his resume than Khabib as the goat which is fine by me tbh.

Impact? Fuck, Brock and Conor had waaaaaay more of an impact on the sport than Khabib did and you would be called braindead if you said either were GOATs by anyone but Dana.
 
i wonder if Jon or GSP or Anderson would be considered GOAT material if they retired after three defenses. i wish there was some kind of analogue to this situation so we could find out once and for all
 
Last Falconry said:
i wonder if Jon or GSP or Anderson would be considered GOAT material if they retired after three defenses. i wish there was some kind of analogue to this situation so we could find out once and for all
Click to expand...
If Marty retired after the Colby fight, there would be a parallel there but I sincerely doubt people would say he's the GOAT. Nevertheless, I don't see how people can say Khabib is the best with fighters with double digit defenses.
 
Jones isn’t even close to the goat. Steroid cheat and if you look at his wins, it’s old washed small middleweights. Each time he struggled or should’ve lost was against someone his size that weren’t even good fighters.
 
Not only is Khabib behind Jon, he's behind Fedor, GSP, Anderson, Izzy, Volk, Aldo, DJ, and hell even DC might be ahead of him. There's probably a couple other fighters I'm not even thinking about that are ahead of Khabib. He might even be behind GOATAN. Chama.
 
Fighting 3-4 times at the elite level and then retiring puts you in the lower top 10 at best
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Jones isn’t even close to the goat. Steroid cheat and if you look at his wins, it’s old washed small middleweights. Each time he struggled or should’ve lost was against someone his size that weren’t even good fighters.
Click to expand...
DC, Rampage, Gane, Glover, Gus, and Smith are washed middleweights? Good to note, I suppose. I think I should start flatly lying too whenever a scumbag happens to be phenomonal at their job.
 
filthybliss said:
DC, Rampage, Gane, Glover, Gus, and Smith are washed middleweights? Good to note, I suppose. I think I should start just flatly lying too whenever a scumbag happens to be phenomonal at their job.
Click to expand...
I was just going to type this. Thanks for saving me time.
 
1 of Khabib's 5 best wins is Michael Johnson.
 
RiskiestCookie said:
Alright, let's settle this once and for all: Jon Jones is the most overrated fighter in MMA history. The REAL GOAT is Khabib Nurmagomedov, and if you don't agree, you're delusional.

1. **Weak Competition:** Jones fought a bunch of washed-up legends and got lucky. Half of his "greatest hits" were against guys who should've retired years ago. Meanwhile, Khabib dominated killers in their prime like Conor, Dustin, and Gaethje. Get real.

2. **Undefeated vs. Paper Champ:** Khabib retired with a flawless 29-0 record, making everyone he fought look like amateurs. Jones? He’s got that DQ loss and let's not forget those sketchy decisions that could've easily gone the other way. Yeah, I said it.

3. **Behavior Matters:** Khabib is a role model, plain and simple. Jones? He’s a walking disaster. DUIs, hit-and-runs, failed drug tests... you name it, he's done it. The guy’s a trainwreck, and it’s embarrassing.

4. **Skills:** Sure, Jones is versatile, but Khabib’s grappling is next-level. Nobody—and I mean nobody—could handle him on the ground. Watching Khabib fight was like watching a lion play with its prey.

5. **Impact:** Khabib’s got fans worldwide, especially in the Muslim community. He brought a whole new audience to MMA. Jones? He's too busy ruining his own legacy to make any real impact.

So let's cut the crap and give Khabib the credit he deserves. Jon Jones might be good, but he’s no GOAT. Come at me, Sherdog. Let’s hear your excuses for Jones.
Click to expand...
I agree, and Jon is gay too.
 
filthybliss said:
DC, Rampage, Gane, Glover, Gus, and Smith are washed middleweights? Good to note, I suppose. I think I should start flatly lying too whenever a scumbag happens to be phenomonal at their job.
Click to expand...
Rampage was past prime, glover was still old, smith isn’t even an elite fighter. Jones had a huge size advantage over all those guys. Gus turned out to be not very good and jones arguably lost to him, along with Reyes who are jones same size
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,345
Messages
55,552,706
Members
174,828
Latest member
AkDaddy42018

Share this page

Back
Top