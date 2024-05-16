Jon Jones is a fraud! khabib is the GOAT

Alright, let's settle this once and for all: Jon Jones is the most overrated fighter in MMA history. The REAL GOAT is Khabib Nurmagomedov, and if you don't agree, you're delusional.



1. **Weak Competition:** Jones fought a bunch of washed-up legends and got lucky. Half of his "greatest hits" were against guys who should've retired years ago. Meanwhile, Khabib dominated killers in their prime like Conor, Dustin, and Gaethje. Get real.



2. **Undefeated vs. Paper Champ:** Khabib retired with a flawless 29-0 record, making everyone he fought look like amateurs. Jones? He’s got that DQ loss and let's not forget those sketchy decisions that could've easily gone the other way. Yeah, I said it.



3. **Behavior Matters:** Khabib is a role model, plain and simple. Jones? He’s a walking disaster. DUIs, hit-and-runs, failed drug tests... you name it, he's done it. The guy’s a trainwreck, and it’s embarrassing.



4. **Skills:** Sure, Jones is versatile, but Khabib’s grappling is next-level. Nobody—and I mean nobody—could handle him on the ground. Watching Khabib fight was like watching a lion play with its prey.



5. **Impact:** Khabib’s got fans worldwide, especially in the Muslim community. He brought a whole new audience to MMA. Jones? He's too busy ruining his own legacy to make any real impact.



So let's cut the crap and give Khabib the credit he deserves. Jon Jones might be good, but he’s no GOAT. Come at me, Sherdog. Let’s hear your excuses for Jones.