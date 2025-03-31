Jon Jones' insane body scissor takedown

This video was when he was preparing to fight Ngannou. He had accepted the contract but was still waiting whether Ngannou would sign it, which ended up leading to no and him fighting Gane. Damn, he looks big and strong, wow... I think that shoulder injury stuff kinda fucked him up. Needing surgery and 6 months off the gym, and needing to get the pounds back might suck. I think he had hinted that that's the weight he'd have liked to fight Stipe or any other opponent after Stipe in HW (back then, Aspinall or Alex).









Jones had also said he still moved like a LHW even weighing ~248 lbs vs Gane, that if anything the speed loss was small and compensated by better technique/timing and KO power. I think he also hinted at his reflexes rotting a little after the injury and inactivity when he fought Stipe.