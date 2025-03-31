Jon Jones' insane body scissor takedown

L

Luffy

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
912
Reaction score
665
This video was when he was preparing to fight Ngannou. He had accepted the contract but was still waiting whether Ngannou would sign it, which ended up leading to no and him fighting Gane. Damn, he looks big and strong, wow... I think that shoulder injury stuff kinda fucked him up. Needing surgery and 6 months off the gym, and needing to get the pounds back might suck. I think he had hinted that that's the weight he'd have liked to fight Stipe or any other opponent after Stipe in HW (back then, Aspinall or Alex).




Jones had also said he still moved like a LHW even weighing ~248 lbs vs Gane, that if anything the speed loss was small and compensated by better technique/timing and KO power. I think he also hinted at his reflexes rotting a little after the injury and inactivity when he fought Stipe.
 
Is this the same guy who's threads get moved to the troll section?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gregoire1
Is Jon Jones fastest and quickest HW ever?
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
3K
1BadMF
1BadMF
GOATtalks
2022-2023 could’ve been the best HW era
Replies
10
Views
307
chinarice
chinarice

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,534
Messages
57,102,601
Members
175,539
Latest member
chemicals

Share this page

Back
Top