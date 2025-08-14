  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Jon Jones initial charges dismissed, but still faces two charges in another trial

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jon Jones has initial case dismissed in alleged hit-and-run, but second case remains

The initial charge filed against UFC legend Jon Jones has been dismissed, but two charges still remain.
This one is bizarre. Any super legal experts here to weigh in? He is somehow facing 2x leaving the scene charges, and then the charge for using the phone to threaten the police. One of the leaving the scene charges was dismissed today at his bench trial, and then he has another bench trial in September where he faces the 2nd leaving the scene charge, plus the charge for threatening the police on the phone.

I know there was some debate as to whether they needed to join these charges, under New Mexico's mandatory Joinder Rule. It seems likely that this would be why they chose this route? But I must admit, I don't understand how he could be facing two charges of leaving the scene, unless the 2nd (newer) charge is somehow a more serious variation.
 
