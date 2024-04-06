"The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a call, after a person working for a drug testing agency was trying to obtain a drug test from UFC fighter Jon Jones. The UFC has a drug testing program called Drug Free Sport International and it is in charge of the collection process. For several years the UFC partnered with USADA however last year the UFC cut ties with them and started contracting with Drug Free Sport International instead.Sources who are not authorized to speak to the media said the drug tester noticed Jones appeared extremely intoxicated and threatened to kill the tester. Jones at one point even snagged the drug testers cell phone. The incident happened at the end of the March however the tester went to a location nearby Jones home today to report the incident. A court record search did not produce any criminal summons or charges related to this incident as of today.The tester met with officers at another location in far northeast Albuquerque. APD is currently investigating the alleged criminal act.Jones is no stranger to the long arm of the law. He has faced a few criminal cases in New Mexico, New York where he is from and also Nevada where the UFC star most often fights.Jones is a long time UFC champion who currently fights in the heavyweight division and is the current champion. He was expected to defend his heavyweight title later this year. Jones was supposed to fight Stipe Miocic last year but got injured during training.We will be following this story as it develops."