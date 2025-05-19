Media Jon Jones: "I'm done"

For those of us who actually want to see this fight, this sucks.

Regrettably I have no faith in the UFC or it's dickhead figurehead to actually hear what the duck seems to be saying loud and clear, and take the farcical belt off him either.

Seems Jones has now said twice in as many days that he WILL NOT FIGHT. Yet I think Dana will continue bullshitting and pretending he will.

Fuck.
Ing.
Joke.
 
A HAAAA!!! You GOT HIM!!!!

dumb-and-dumber-in-your-face.gif


FINALLY!!! Time to celebrate!!!!

045c38575a33d4f3d8b77b2d4ff9e60a.gif
 
Sounds like the closest solid evidence we had on the situation so far. But the way this shit is going is tomorrow Aspinall is going to announce the fight everyone wanted is happening. Time will tell what we get. UFC is running out of time to keep delaying it.
 
Franci$ left a giant hole in UFC's HW division, and Desperate Dana bent over backwards to get a mostly-retired Jon Jones back as the new flag-bearer. Now that the semi-retired guy wants to fully retire, Dana and UFC have no backup plans and haven't yet been able to hotshot anything like they usually do.
 
Haha, so he and his gimp simp pinnochiopotomus have basically strung everyone on and held the HW division hostage for nothing.

Can't wait to see how his last five clingers try to mental gymnastic their way through this one. 😄🤦‍♂️
 
It was always the plan, ask the UFC for 30 million to fight Tom, if/when they say no, just retire.
 
UFC is done with Jones, I wouldn't be surprised if they take his title away, and knowing Jones he wants to be the first to announce that he is done but the UFC is done with him
 
If Jones retires, i believe it would make sense to have Tom vs Almeida for the vacant HW belt.
Some would say Gane, but IMO he lost that fight vs Volkov. He also recently had a title shot which he lost.
Tom vs Almeida is really the only fight to make for a vacant belt. Volkov should get the title shot against the winner.
 
UFC loves them some Gane, though, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him pop back up
 
Remember Dana and his refusal to accept khabib's retirement? This is par for the course
 
