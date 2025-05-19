This is already old news.The plot thickens.
‘I told the UFC my plans a long time ago’: Jon Jones provides cryptic update on UFC return
If Jones retires, i believe it would make sense to have Tom vs Almeida for the vacant HW belt.Franci$ left a giant hole in UFC's HW division, and Desperate Dana bent over backwards to get a mostly-retired Jon Jones back as the new flag-bearer. Now that the semi-retired guy wants to fully retire, Dana and UFC have no backup plans and haven't yet been able to hotshot anything like they usually do.
Some would say Gane, but IMO he lost that fight vs Volkov. He also recently had a title shot which he lost.
Tom vs Almeida is really the only fight to make for a vacant belt. Volkov should get the title shot against the winner.
Ugh. Youre right, unfortunately. I guess because he is French and MMA has been getting real big over there the past few years.UFC loves them some Gane, though, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him pop back up
Remember Dana and his refusal to accept khabib's retirement? This is par for the courseFor those of us who actually want to see this fight, this sucks.
Regrettably I have no faith in the UFC or it's dickhead figurehead to actually hear what the duck seems to be saying loud and clear, and take the farcical belt off him either.
Seems Jones has now said twice in as many days that he WILL NOT FIGHT. Yet I think Dana will continue bullshitting and pretending he will.
