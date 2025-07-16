Rumored Jon Jones: "Ill Take On WHOEVER Has HW Title @ End Of Year"

Only if it's Gane!

tWq6a1Uy_o.jpg
 
This saga is like groundhog day, round and round and round in circles we go constantly, going over the same thing. Gives me those creepy deja vu Chandler vs Conor vibes. ZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz........
 
If it happens (doubtful), nothing will be better than watching Aspinall finish him.
 
Sherdog is incapable of ignoring Jon.

<JonesLaugh>
This is true! <lol>
Although, I don't think Jon's building of his brand will go as far as he hopes it will. We both know what his actual PPV numbers were and that his fanbase is more of a hyper focused niche of people that has dwindled over the years, especially after the ducking fiasco with Tom.

I just hope Jon can stay at home and focus on being a good father instead of going around committing vehicular felonies and yapping about fights he'll never take!
<28>
 
This is true! <lol>
Although, I don't think Jon's building of his brand will go as far as he hopes it will. We both know what his actual PPV numbers were and that his fanbase is more of a hyper focused niche of people that has dwindled over the years, especially after the ducking fiasco with Tom.

I just hope Jon can stay at home and focus on being a good father instead of going around committing vehicular felonies and yapping about fights he'll never take!
<28>
*Vehicular misdemeanors
 
“As of right now the champion is Tom Aspinall, but we’ll see who’s the champion at the end of the year.”


Why do you need to inject “we’ll see who’s champion at end of year” if you’re going to fight anyone as champion?

That’s like saying you’re going to buy Tesla stock at end of year regardless of the price but then adds “we’ll see where the price is at end of year”. Seems like a conditional statement.
 
