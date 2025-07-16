This is all it is. We should collectively ignore Jon.His name in headlines generates brand awareness in turn transfers to money. He will never fight again. Its all just building a brand.
Serial criminal eye poking roiding
Although, I don't think Jon's building of his brand will go as far as he hopes it will. We both know what his actual PPV numbers were and that his fanbase is more of a hyper focused niche of people that has dwindled over the years, especially after the ducking fiasco with Tom.
I just hope Jon can stay at home and focus on being a good father instead of going around committing vehicular felonies and yapping about fights he'll never take!