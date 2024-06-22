  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Jon Jones has secret SON!!!!!???

His son:

640px-Daniel_Cormier_promoting_EA_UFC_5.jpg
 
Jon doubted it was his his son, but Junior had beaten baby mama so bad that she was put in the ICU.

When Jon was contacted about her life or death battle in the hospital, he smiled & said "Wasn't sure it was mine at first, but now I know...That's My Boy" !
<mma4>
 
So much for Jon Jones being gay. When two men bang they can only produce girls because of genetics.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,942
Messages
55,727,736
Members
174,912
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top