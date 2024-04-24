BoxerMaurits
first day back just now?
oh boy
and then him and stipe will retire after their fight probably... almost 2 years in total of complete standstill in the hw division
Breaking news brother, breaking newsholy fuck this is actually official
Any sign of Miocic training?
@Corrado Soprano I think that means Stipe will be 56 years old by the time he fights Jones, damn!
Jones training for a 54 old Stipe who’s coming off a 3 year laying off after being brutally concussed by Ngannou while there’s an interim champ available…