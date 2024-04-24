Media Jon Jones has officially returned to the gym today

Aspinall looking like a HW beast in his most recent training vids. Any sign of Miocic training?

 
first day back just now?

oh boy

and then him and stipe will retire after their fight probably... almost 2 years in total of complete standstill in the hw division
 
Dana's Immoral and Unethical Pulsing Goat-less Felon Partner ?
@Corrado Soprano I think that means Stipe will be 56 years old by the time he fights Jones, damn!
 
AmonTobin said:
Any sign of Miocic training?
Click to expand...
grandpa-working-out-south-park.gif
 
Benson looks like he got taller. Maybe he can make HW and we will finally get some good HW bouts in here.
 
The UFC gets rid of USADA starting at beginning of 2024 and Jones suddenly gets “injured.”
 
