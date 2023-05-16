Jon Jones had something to say about Francis Ngannou calling himself the 'baddest man on the planet'

Who wins in a potential fight?

Well…
One of these guys has actually fought in the last year and proven it, not to mention also has a fight lined up. While the other hasn’t fought in the last year and doesn’t plan on doing so for another.

Feel free to make all the excuses you want discrediting Jones, but at least he shows up to the dance.
 
Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all-time, but let’s not act like he wasn’t waiting for the perfect time to move to HW lol. He even waited until Stipe was broken down. He’s a fighting genius, he was never going to take a risky matchup, which is why he also won’t fight Pavlovich.

mark-you-calendars-were-almost-at-the-10-year-anniversary-v0-zdiqg5k8mhs91.png
 
