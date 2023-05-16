Jon Jones had something to say about Francis Ngannou calling himself the 'baddest man on the planet'

Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC 297 The Aftermath
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 78,747
- Reaction score
- 101,246
Last edited by a moderator:
The goal posts keep moving lolOfc he does. Jon gets to retire as HW paper champ without ever fighting someone with serious KO power. Lol if you bring up old Page
Jon would toy Francis.
To be fair he was prob on suspension for drug use.Jon Jones is so predictable. He could have fought Frank at any time in the last three years but as soon as there's no chance he could ever fight Ngannou, he barks like a little dog behind the fence.
Shows up every 3 years when the competition is weak?Feel free to make all the excuses you want discrediting Jones, but at least he shows up to the dance.
Took Francis 5 rounds to do what Bones did in one round....