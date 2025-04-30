Jon Jones had said...

After JJ defeated Stipe, some fan said he had the same amount of defenses as Tom. JJ said something like "yeah, Tom will defend his belt maybe two times, but that's a maybe, but definitely not three times, so I'll go down as the best in history anywaysWith the teasing of a possible Tom vs Gane in July... That'd be Tom's second defense. The third that JJ said he'd definitely not ba able to, I imagine... Would be against JJ? That's likely the case as the rumors of their fight being in November of this year, I guess...But it seems Tom would defend his belt vs Gane as he was asked in a video about how he thinks he does vs Gane, and he said "well, I can lose to him in his day... But I'm focused". And around the same time he was training kickboxing with Riko... And Cyril Gane is a kickboxer. There were some rumors Gane had been training wrestling in Dagestan tho lol but idk. Riko had said while training with Tom, something like "let's guarantee that the JJ fight happens!!" ...