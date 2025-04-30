Jon Jones had said...

Luffy

Luffy

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
1,142
Reaction score
901
After JJ defeated Stipe, some fan said he had the same amount of defenses as Tom. JJ said something like "yeah, Tom will defend his belt maybe two times, but that's a maybe, but definitely not three times, so I'll go down as the best in history anyways 🤓"

With the teasing of a possible Tom vs Gane in July... That'd be Tom's second defense. The third that JJ said he'd definitely not ba able to, I imagine... Would be against JJ? That's likely the case as the rumors of their fight being in November of this year, I guess...

But it seems Tom would defend his belt vs Gane as he was asked in a video about how he thinks he does vs Gane, and he said "well, I can lose to him in his day... But I'm focused". And around the same time he was training kickboxing with Riko... And Cyril Gane is a kickboxer. There were some rumors Gane had been training wrestling in Dagestan tho lol but idk. Riko had said while training with Tom, something like "let's guarantee that the JJ fight happens!!" ...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
Topuria said Jon Jones has 0 reason to fight Tom Aspinall
7 8 9
Replies
176
Views
4K
snugglecakes
snugglecakes
Luffy
JJ vs Reyes might be just like JJ vs Aspinall
2
Replies
22
Views
517
GordoBarraBJJ
GordoBarraBJJ
Luffy
What was the prime of Jon Jones in your opinion?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
876
MindGamingMantis
MindGamingMantis
Luffy
Is the British influence in UFC that big?
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
Only Here for Attachments
Only Here for Attachments
Luffy
Dana said that the winner of JJ and Stipe would fight Tom
2
Replies
23
Views
917
VAfan
VAfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,593
Messages
57,233,474
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top