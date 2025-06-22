Jon Jones got in A NEW CAR ACCIDENT / DUI 2025

TROUBLE AGAIN

Jon Jones charged with leaving accident scene where ‘intoxicated’ woman ‘lacking clothing from waist down’ found​


A woman was found in the passenger seat of the car Jones allegedly fled and 'was exhibiting signs of significant intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down'Credit: GETTY
Records show that the alleged incident took place in New Mexico back on February 24.

The police report states that a woman was found in the front passenger seat of one of the cars involved in the incident.

The woman, according to the report, was “exhibiting signs of significant intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down.”

She is said to have told the police that Jones was the driver and ran away from the scene on foot before calling the MMA icon.

https://www.thesun.ie/sport/15418433/jon-jones-retires-leave-car-crash-charge-ufc-news/
 
