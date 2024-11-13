  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Jon Jones giving massive Tito Ortiz vibes

Anyone else feel this lol? He's making a big effort to sound classy and above petty trash talk but it's clumsy and forced and oozing with sublimated eye-gouging aggression.

My favorite quote:
"If [Aspinall] had a bit more respect, maybe we could have worked something out."

Yeah right lol.



Compare to Tito's legendary press conference with Chael.

 
Even in his coke binges, Jon is more coherent than Cheetoz.

But yeah, he's totally full of shit with the fake nice guy act. That's his sociopathic public mask.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Even in his coke binges, Jon is more coherent than Cheetoz.

But yeah, he's totally full of shit with the fake nice guy act. That's his sociopathic public mask.
"Pereira, respectful, cool, barely says much... I would risk it all, for the human being like you."

"There's been so many guys who's hot today."

I could keep going, but this is pushing on Tito level wordsmithery.
 
whenever Jones is the most upstanding citizen and especially if he mentions Jesus a bunch that means something bad is about to happen... police incident.. drug test.. something
 
Bro just voted for the first time
Give him a break, he’s still figuring this life stuff out
 
