Anyone else feel this lol? He's making a big effort to sound classy and above petty trash talk but it's clumsy and forced and oozing with sublimated eye-gouging aggression.
My favorite quote:
"If [Aspinall] had a bit more respect, maybe we could have worked something out."
Yeah right lol.
Compare to Tito's legendary press conference with Chael.
Compare to Tito's legendary press conference with Chael.