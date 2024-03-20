Media Jon Jones gives his Big-ups to get them Leg-ups

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
19,959
Reaction score
6,613



Red Corner MMA shared a clip of the encounter between the heavyweight champions and Taekwondo athlete Courtney Eardley (a.k.a. taekwondotechnician) from the Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA event. Eardley showcased her incredible striking, however, the overhead kick seemed too close for comfort, which led to the heavyweight champion flinching like he was holding on to dear life.

www.essentiallysports.com

UFC News: Jon Jones Almost Gets Hit After Overhead Kick Forces Heavyweight Champ to Flinch

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon "Bones" Jones flinches badly after almost getting his head kicked in by a Taekwondo specialist in an event.
www.essentiallysports.com www.essentiallysports.com
 
Rhood said:



Red Corner MMA shared a clip of the encounter between the heavyweight champions and Taekwondo athlete Courtney Eardley (a.k.a. taekwondotechnician) from the Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA event. Eardley showcased her incredible striking, however, the overhead kick seemed too close for comfort, which led to the heavyweight champion flinching like he was holding on to dear life.

www.essentiallysports.com

UFC News: Jon Jones Almost Gets Hit After Overhead Kick Forces Heavyweight Champ to Flinch

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon "Bones" Jones flinches badly after almost getting his head kicked in by a Taekwondo specialist in an event.
www.essentiallysports.com www.essentiallysports.com
Click to expand...

Jon Jones probably got rocked by the smell
 
Bones really loves the white meat doesn’t he
<thisgonbegood>

*taekwondotechnician vs the karate hottie is the fight to make
 
Jones is going to use this move on Stipe <GrassoBless>
 
I think he might be looking a little less bloated at least?
How’s that shoulder Champ !
Aspinal is waiting
 
Neck&Neck said:
I think he might be looking a little less bloated at least?
How’s that shoulder Champ !
Aspinal is waiting
Click to expand...

A few weeks ago he was looking like his own bloated cadaver if it was fished out of a pond after a week
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,356
Messages
55,273,353
Members
174,717
Latest member
Fazekas76

Share this page

Back
Top