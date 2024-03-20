UFC News: Jon Jones Almost Gets Hit After Overhead Kick Forces Heavyweight Champ to Flinch UFC heavyweight champion, Jon "Bones" Jones flinches badly after almost getting his head kicked in by a Taekwondo specialist in an event.

Red Corner MMA shared a clip of the encounter between the heavyweight champions and Taekwondo athlete Courtney Eardley (a.k.a. taekwondotechnician) from the Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA event. Eardley showcased her incredible striking, however, the overhead kick seemed too close for comfort, which led to the heavyweight champion flinching like he was holding on to dear life.