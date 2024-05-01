Media Jon Jones Gay? MMA Guru thinks he is, I am not so sure…

Reeks of jealousy and good ole fashion hating.

One talks about MMA, the other is an bonafide legend at it.
 
Little bro is just mad Jones would MURK Aspinall.
 
If Jon wanted to be a hero he would just come out of the closet. Think what that would do for his gay community. It could undo a lot of the bad things he's done. In fact, maybe if he accepts himself then he will be happy and stop doing bad things.
 
