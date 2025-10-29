Rewatch Jon Jones figures out Gane in a single jab exchange

Pierce 34 said:
Jones fans being smug like he didn't duck Aspinall/Ngannou
Click to expand...

and he left the LHW division on back to back controversial decisions, against guys with unimpressive careers.

He didn't return until USADA was gone.

Keep in mind, Jon flagged for PEDS his very first fight under USADA. He looked human and beatable presumably off doping, then stayed out of the sport for years until the third party advanced testing was out of the picture.

To date he's tested positive for 5 separate PEDS.

Gane is a subpar grappler in a paper thin division, fighting a career PEDS cheat who is a world class grappler. Not a lot to unpack here.
 
rjmbrd said:
and he left the LHW division on back to back controversial decisions, against guys with unimpressive careers.

He didn't return until USADA was gone.

Keep in mind, Jon flagged for PEDS his very first fight under USADA. He looked human and beatable presumably off doping, then stayed out of the sport for years until the third party advanced testing was out of the picture.

To date he's tested positive for 5 separate PEDS.

Gane is a subpar grappler in a paper thin division, fighting a career PEDS cheat who is a world class grappler. Not a lot to unpack here.
Click to expand...

Woah pal easy with the facts
 
To be fair, that cross was sloppy as fuck. Stepping fully in with it, throwing the shoulder out there hard with the hip trailing, both telegraphed the punch and gave away the back; Gane would have been in a much better position to defend if he'd merely pivoted rather than gone over-aggressive like he thought he had an easy-to-land fight ending combination at hand.
 
rjmbrd said:
and he left the LHW division on back to back controversial decisions, against guys with unimpressive careers.

He didn't return until USADA was gone.

Keep in mind, Jon flagged for PEDS his very first fight under USADA. He looked human and beatable presumably off doping, then stayed out of the sport for years until the third party advanced testing was out of the picture.

To date he's tested positive for 5 separate PEDS.

Gane is a subpar grappler in a paper thin division, fighting a career PEDS cheat who is a world class grappler. Not a lot to unpack here.
Click to expand...

Was Jon pulsing PICOS at HW when he finished Gane and Stipe?!

Okay, now STFU.
 
Last edited:
Prince Nephilim said:
Was Jon pulsing PICOS at HW when he finished Gane and Stipe?!

Okay, now STFU.
Click to expand...

USADA was already out, so we have no idea.

If you believe the UFC managing their own drug testing is going to flag or even test guys like Jones, I have a great deal on a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

Jon is a career cheat who has tested positive for 5 separate PEDS, from both NSAC advanced testing and USADA. After his last failure he went to two controversial decisions against unimpressive opponents. He then left the sport until USADA was out.
 
rjmbrd said:
USADA was already out, so we have no idea.

If you believe the UFC managing their own drug testing is going to flag or even test guys like Jones, I have a great deal on a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

Jon is a career cheat who has tested positive for 5 separate PEDS, from both NSAC advanced testing and USADA. After his last failure he went to two controversial decisions against unimpressive opponents. He then left the sport until USADA was out.
Click to expand...

You're crying even though Jones was fighting and beating KNOWN TRT USERS. He finished TRT Vitor. The same Vitor that was on an absolute TEAR!

He was beating legends. Finishing legends, back to back to back.

You're sounding like world class hater that's had a bad day.
 
Last edited:
Prince Nephilim said:
You're crying even though Jones was fighting and beating KNOWN TRT USERS. He finished TRT Vitor. The same Vitor that was on an absolute TEAR!

He was beating legends. Finishing legends, back to back to back.

You're sounding like world class hater that's had a bad day.
Click to expand...
The same Vitor who fought at Middleweight?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KavkazDominance
Rewatch Gane was about to knock out Tom Gaspinall
Replies
13
Views
260
Othman
Othman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,041
Messages
58,019,920
Members
175,909
Latest member
El Grande Americano

Share this page

Back
Top