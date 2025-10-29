Based on what we’ve seen, they weren’t worth his time
Not a Jon fan tbh, just appreciator of good fighting skills. Why to be blind on good reads even if Jon is a dickhead?
and he left the LHW division on back to back controversial decisions, against guys with unimpressive careers.
He didn't return until USADA was gone.
Keep in mind, Jon flagged for PEDS his very first fight under USADA. He looked human and beatable presumably off doping, then stayed out of the sport for years until the third party advanced testing was out of the picture.
To date he's tested positive for 5 separate PEDS.
Gane is a subpar grappler in a paper thin division, fighting a career PEDS cheat who is a world class grappler. Not a lot to unpack here.
Was Jon pulsing PICOS at HW when he finished Gane and Stipe?!
Okay, now STFU.
USADA was already out, so we have no idea.
If you believe the UFC managing their own drug testing is going to flag or even test guys like Jones, I have a great deal on a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.
Jon is a career cheat who has tested positive for 5 separate PEDS, from both NSAC advanced testing and USADA. After his last failure he went to two controversial decisions against unimpressive opponents. He then left the sport until USADA was out.
The same Vitor who fought at Middleweight?You're crying even though Jones was fighting and beating KNOWN TRT USERS. He finished TRT Vitor. The same Vitor that was on an absolute TEAR!
He was beating legends. Finishing legends, back to back to back.
You're sounding like world class hater that's had a bad day.
But Anthony Smith was worth his time?
He does have those guys on his resume. DC twice even, and DC is a big deal at any weightBut Anthony Smith was worth his time?
Santos?
2 world beaters who contributed so much to Jon's legacy yes?Lmao
The same Vitor who fought at Middleweight?
