Jon Jones fighting Tom Aspinall or Poatan fighting Ankalaev - Which fight is more likely to happen?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,073
- Reaction score
- 42,274
I'm going to say Poatan/Ankalaev.
Yes he could request to fight Jiri, but Ankalaev is right there knocking on the door. He'll have to fight him eventually.
Ankalaev will have a title shot before the year ends I believe.
As for Jon Jones/Tom Aspinall. Will never happen. The risk vastly outweigh the rewards to Jon Jones perspective.
So he'll never agree to fight him. Plus he has only 1 or 2 fights left and then he retires.
Yes he could request to fight Jiri, but Ankalaev is right there knocking on the door. He'll have to fight him eventually.
Ankalaev will have a title shot before the year ends I believe.
As for Jon Jones/Tom Aspinall. Will never happen. The risk vastly outweigh the rewards to Jon Jones perspective.
So he'll never agree to fight him. Plus he has only 1 or 2 fights left and then he retires.