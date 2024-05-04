Jon Jones fighting Tom Aspinall or Poatan fighting Ankalaev - Which fight is more likely to happen?

Which fight is more likely to happen?

  • Jon Jones fighting Tom Aspinall

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Poatan fighting Ankalaev

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
I'm going to say Poatan/Ankalaev.

Yes he could request to fight Jiri, but Ankalaev is right there knocking on the door. He'll have to fight him eventually.

Ankalaev will have a title shot before the year ends I believe.

As for Jon Jones/Tom Aspinall. Will never happen. The risk vastly outweigh the rewards to Jon Jones perspective.

So he'll never agree to fight him. Plus he has only 1 or 2 fights left and then he retires.
 
