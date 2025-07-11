Cowboy Kurt Angle
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2021
- Messages
- 10,735
- Reaction score
- 14,742
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/stor...nd-case-from-alleged-hit-and-run/84542493007/
Jones is facing a second case filed June 30 by responding officer Andrew Romero after allegedly fleeing the scene of a vehicle accident (h/t MMA Fighting). The charges listed on the new criminal complaint include "Leaving the Scene of an Accident (No Great Bodily Harm or Death)" and "Use ot Telephone to Terrify, Intimidate, Threaten, Harass, Annoy or Offend."
Jones is facing a second case filed June 30 by responding officer Andrew Romero after allegedly fleeing the scene of a vehicle accident (h/t MMA Fighting). The charges listed on the new criminal complaint include "Leaving the Scene of an Accident (No Great Bodily Harm or Death)" and "Use ot Telephone to Terrify, Intimidate, Threaten, Harass, Annoy or Offend."