Media Jon Jones DM's a fan who posted a comment he didn't like

Jones seems like a good Christian man... 🤔
<JonesLaugh>
 
Hilarious that all Jon could come back with was shit about having money haha. Bro seriously thinks having money makes you a good person.
 
That actually sounds EXACTLY like Jon.

He constantly brags about living his best life and being successful, while simultaneously dodging one crime after another. Narcissistic psychopath.
 
I have doubts that this is real because it is too lame. "I have more money and fame than you" is the smoothest brain response someone in his position could have. You have your millions, why would you even engage with randos if it isn't triggering you on a daily basis?

Dude must snort a line and can't be alone with his thoughts so has to fill the void with trying to flex on random people to feel better.
 
Shit people succeeding in life really triggers certain people. Example: Sherdog
 
I swear jones is the kind of person who needs to look in a mirror when he gets up and give himself talks. "you are not your past. Money means you are a good person, people love you. I love you. winning is all that matters, winning is all that matters, dodge tom aspinal, winning is all that matters, damn you tom!, winning is all that matters. I am a big strong boy. Winning is all that matters. "snifffffffff" winning is all that matters. You are special. People love you. " Then lets go of his penis and gets dressed to check social media.
 
What else does he have? None of his UFC wins are legit because he was and always has been a PED cheat. The only real thing he has is money.
 
