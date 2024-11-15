  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jon Jones (DIVA MODE) - Weigh in LATE

Just to prove a point, to show us how important he is, has decided to weigh in 30 minutes late.
 
Sometimes, Domestic Violence arrests interfere with previously scheduled events.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Probably so he didn't run into Aspinall.
Don't forget he had to weigh in as backup.

Jon shitting himself would have been a bad look on the scales.
They'd have needed Guinness there to record the biggest shit in world history
 
Bobby Boulders said:
They'd have needed Guinness there to record the biggest shit in world history
shit.gif
 
Wasn't there a thread like last week saying Jones was 235lbs?
 
OldBoy91 said:
shit.gif
This is where Jurassic Park breached the threshold of believability for me. So, you extracted dinosaur DNA from a mosquito trapped in amber and cloned a bunch of dinosaurs on your supervillain island compound. Fine. The way things are headed, it's somewhat plausible. But I in no way believe that Jeff Goldblum would stand next to that mountain of shit, maskless, flies buzzing around, and not at least pinch his nose
 
