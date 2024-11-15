Jon Jones (DIVA MODE) - Weigh in LATE

This is where Jurassic Park breached the threshold of believability for me. So, you extracted dinosaur DNA from a mosquito trapped in amber and cloned a bunch of dinosaurs on your supervillain island compound. Fine. The way things are headed, it's somewhat plausible. But I in no way believe that Jeff Goldblum would stand next to that mountain of shit, maskless, flies buzzing around, and not at least pinch his nose