Media Jon Jones Disses UFC Fighter With Initials 'C.C'

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
109,743
Reaction score
199,854
MSMIWJOEPFFPHHGF4EYZMDXYTU.jpg

😲😲Jon Jones calls Colby Covington the most overrated fighter in the UFC without taking his name "His initials are C,C."

"I could say his name, but it's really just because I don't like him. And saying his name gives him clout, which I also don't want to do. His initials are… pic.twitter.com/2cl9dG0v5B

— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) May 29, 2025
Click to expand...



Jon Jones is so unimpressed with one UFC fighter that he doesn’t want to speak his name.

Jones was recently asked whom he considers the most overrated UFC fighter. His response: a fighter with the initials “C.C.” While he didn’t want to give the fighter in question any more clout by speaking his full name, “Bones” added that anyone who follows the sport should easily guess the name.

“I could say his name, but it's really just because I don't like him,” Jones said in a recent appearance on the DeepCut podcast. “And saying his name gives him clout, which I also don't want to do. His initials are C.C., and he's a total douchebag. And if you watch the sport, I think people will know who I’m talking about.”

Considering the history between Jones and Colby Covington, it’s no secret who the heavyweight champ is talking about. Covington, who is well known for his heel persona, didn’t fail to initiate beef with Jones as well. “Chaos” accused Jones of having “fruity tendencies” and trying to “grope” during grappling. Covington also went off on Jones for not fighting Tom Aspinall.

Jones' fighting future remains uncertain, along with the UFC heavyweight title picture. The champ hasn’t officially retired and answers with ambiguity whenever asked about fighting interim champ Aspinall, who is frustrated with inactivity.

Meanwhile, Covington has fought only once a year since 2020, going 2-3. The former welterweight title challenger is on a two-fight skid, the latest of which came via stoppage against Joaquin Buckley last December.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Jon Jones Disses UFC Fighter With Initials 'C.C'

Jon Jones is so unimpressed with one UFC fighter that he doesn’t want to speak his name.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
MSMIWJOEPFFPHHGF4EYZMDXYTU.jpg





Jon Jones is so unimpressed with one UFC fighter that he doesn’t want to speak his name.

Jones was recently asked whom he considers the most overrated UFC fighter. His response: a fighter with the initials “C.C.” While he didn’t want to give the fighter in question any more clout by speaking his full name, “Bones” added that anyone who follows the sport should easily guess the name.

“I could say his name, but it's really just because I don't like him,” Jones said in a recent appearance on the DeepCut podcast. “And saying his name gives him clout, which I also don't want to do. His initials are C.C., and he's a total douchebag. And if you watch the sport, I think people will know who I’m talking about.”

Considering the history between Jones and Colby Covington, it’s no secret who the heavyweight champ is talking about. Covington, who is well known for his heel persona, didn’t fail to initiate beef with Jones as well. “Chaos” accused Jones of having “fruity tendencies” and trying to “grope” during grappling. Covington also went off on Jones for not fighting Tom Aspinall.

Jones' fighting future remains uncertain, along with the UFC heavyweight title picture. The champ hasn’t officially retired and answers with ambiguity whenever asked about fighting interim champ Aspinall, who is frustrated with inactivity.

Meanwhile, Covington has fought only once a year since 2020, going 2-3. The former welterweight title challenger is on a two-fight skid, the latest of which came via stoppage against Joaquin Buckley last December.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Jon Jones Disses UFC Fighter With Initials 'C.C'

Jon Jones is so unimpressed with one UFC fighter that he doesn’t want to speak his name.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Click to expand...


Colby has dirt on Jon
307bf568ce2db5dbfdebd16f63121bda.jpg
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Colby has dirt on Jon
307bf568ce2db5dbfdebd16f63121bda.jpg
Click to expand...

If Colby had dirt on Jon it'd already be out (if it's not already). And if it's already out, oh well...JJ is immune to dirt. All antics/theatrics/outside the ring stuf that's happened to JJ throughout his career and you still have revered legends of the sports, like Khabib's dad or GSP, saying he's still the greatest of all time.
 
FrankDux said:
If Colby had dirt on Jon it'd already be out (if it's not already). And if it's already out, oh well...JJ is immune to dirt. All antics/theatrics/outside the ring stuf that's happened to JJ throughout his career and you still have revered legends of the sports, like Khabib's dad or GSP, saying he's still the greatest of all time.
Click to expand...
Jones is the GOAT the list of actual competitors that acknowledge that is long. There is only debate amongst Cheeto fingered “fans”. Whether you like him or not he’s the best that’s ever stepped foot into a cage.
 
Ibm said:
Would have been a very fun fight. Cro cop was too one dimensional for Jones.
Click to expand...
In what way is CroCop too one-dimensional for Jones, whose capabilities at HW we can't judge because he's 50lbs fatter and has only fought a retired fighter and a guy with no wrestling whatsoever? CroCop's stand-up and takedown defense were phenomenal.
 
I can understand the Colby thing from Jon and it makes sense. On a side note, I would add Pena and Ortega to the list myself of overrated fighters. Ortega's resume speaks for itself but I would add Pena because I can't remember the last time a 2x champ had such a bad resume.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Jones' fighting future remains uncertain, along with the UFC heavyweight title picture.
Click to expand...

Cheating Scumbag Jones should Never Even Be Mentioned at HW, he's Worthless there.

Pico NEVER had balls to fight ANY HW until Dana promised him the Gift of Gane fake belt.

Dedicated to the end of his pathetic PED using, snitching, & Eyepoking career.

 
Darkavius said:
I can understand the Colby thing from Jon and it makes sense. On a side note, I would add Pena and Ortega to the list myself of overrated fighters. Ortega's resume speaks for itself but I would add Pena because I can't remember the last time a 2x champ had such a bad resume.
Click to expand...
Pena might not be that good, but she's more underrated than overrated. She's always the underdog
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alpha_T83
Media Good Ariel Helwani analysis on Jon Jones' tweets
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
mkess101
mkess101

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,049
Messages
57,375,903
Members
175,685
Latest member
Fallou sre

Share this page

Back
Top