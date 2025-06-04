Kowboy On Sherdog
Jon Jones calls Colby Covington the most overrated fighter in the UFC without taking his name "His initials are C,C."
"I could say his name, but it's really just because I don't like him. And saying his name gives him clout, which I also don't want to do. His initials are… pic.twitter.com/2cl9dG0v5B
— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) May 29, 2025
Jon Jones is so unimpressed with one UFC fighter that he doesn’t want to speak his name.
Jones was recently asked whom he considers the most overrated UFC fighter. His response: a fighter with the initials “C.C.” While he didn’t want to give the fighter in question any more clout by speaking his full name, “Bones” added that anyone who follows the sport should easily guess the name.
“I could say his name, but it's really just because I don't like him,” Jones said in a recent appearance on the DeepCut podcast. “And saying his name gives him clout, which I also don't want to do. His initials are C.C., and he's a total douchebag. And if you watch the sport, I think people will know who I’m talking about.”
Considering the history between Jones and Colby Covington, it’s no secret who the heavyweight champ is talking about. Covington, who is well known for his heel persona, didn’t fail to initiate beef with Jones as well. “Chaos” accused Jones of having “fruity tendencies” and trying to “grope” during grappling. Covington also went off on Jones for not fighting Tom Aspinall.
Jones' fighting future remains uncertain, along with the UFC heavyweight title picture. The champ hasn’t officially retired and answers with ambiguity whenever asked about fighting interim champ Aspinall, who is frustrated with inactivity.
Meanwhile, Covington has fought only once a year since 2020, going 2-3. The former welterweight title challenger is on a two-fight skid, the latest of which came via stoppage against Joaquin Buckley last December.
