Media Jon Jones Dismisses Tom Aspinall Again Calls Him Just a "Fan"

To be fair, Jones threw his arm off as soon as Tom did that -- and they were both looking at range -- you could see the sizing up....

Shit or get off the pot.
 
Juicehead is holding out for the corpse of Stipe, then sailing off into the sunset, pronouncing himself as the greatest HW of all times. His few remaining fans will lap that shit up and agree with him.
 
Aspinall was honestly almost acting as a fan. Being way too fucking respectful acting as if Jones is a God and he must obey exactly what Jones wants him to do or not to do.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Is Tom wanting to beat retired old Jones just like Jones wanting to beat retired old Stipe?

Tom we see you lol
Frame it however you like.

Both Jon and Tom are disputed champions. I think that's a big difference.
 
