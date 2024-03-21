Tom Needs To Keep Pissing Him Off
You know who talks shit about people they never intend to fight? Women
Tom is the champion.
Jon is the star.
lol
Tom did do the fist in the air like a fan tho
Looks just like a fan pic lol
Is Tom wanting to beat retired old Jones just like Jones wanting to beat retired old Stipe?
Tom we see you lol
jones has been so inactive i quesrion his heart at this stage.
This is BoxerMaurits not Tom Aspinall
