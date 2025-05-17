Jon Jones destroyed the HW division

It seems he fought Tom. The general picture is that it was a hard, hard right for each, like JJ vs Gus 1 or JJ vs Reyes
 
UFC brass has allowed this by not stripping him. They are also to blame. They need Jon to drop the belt like it's WWE and Jon is aware and going to give the middle finger to everyone else, because he's aware they want him to lose.
 
There is another champion around that could get things moving tho...its been a while since that guy fought, just roll like Jones doesnt exist, he didnt beat the champion to get the belt...his is just slightly more valuable than Aspinall's, both have 1 defense so far.
 
The-AxeMurderer said:
Man, it has one of the most interesting HW prospects in like a decade.

Fuck Jon Jones and the UFC.

The fact that Jones vs Aspinall hasn't been made, proves that Jon and Dana are very much in a gay relationship.
Click to expand...
Let your crush beat the KO King before we throat him. He's beaten nobody's besides Pav.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,915
Messages
57,311,049
Members
175,634
Latest member
DiceColdDiva

Share this page

Back
Top