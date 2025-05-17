Jon Jones destroyed the HW division

Man, it has one of the most interesting HW prospects in like a decade.No, not the most consistently shit male division in the company!!
The fact that Jones vs Aspinall hasn't been made, proves that Jon and Dana are very much in a gay relationship.
Not only is he aware, he's sexually active with them.Is Donald Trump aware of this?!
Let your crush beat the KO King before we throat him. He's beaten nobody's besides Pav.Man, it has one of the most interesting HW prospects in like a decade.
Fuck Jon Jones and the UFC.
The fact that Jones vs Aspinall hasn't been made, proves that Jon and Dana are very much in a gay relationship.
What KO king are you referring to?Let your crush beat the KO King before we throat him. He's beaten nobody's besides Pav.
Who has the record for most KO's in HW history?What KO king are you referring to?
Whether Jon beats or loses to Tom, the fight should have happened regardless.
Brother, if you are in anyway, shape or form saying Tom needs to fight Derrick Lewis to validate that he worthy of a title fight with Jon, wow bro just wow.Who has the record for most KO's in HW history?