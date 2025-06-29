Kowboy On Sherdog
Jones’ retirement didn’t become official until last weekend, when UFC CEO Dana White announced that the heavyweight champion was calling it a career at a press conference in Baku. White later stated that Jones vs. Tom Aspinall was basically a done deal for November in New York before “Bones” had a change of heart. Still, Jones says the decision was made after UFC 309.
“I was retired last November and I’ve been working nonstop, I’m actually working harder now that I’m not fighting, but it’s so much fun,” Jones recently wrote on X. “No more sweating, just using my personality and giving fans all the love that I can. Sounds like a pretty good gig.”
White doubled down on his assertion at the UFC 317 post-fight press conference.
“That’s not true,” White said of Jones’ retirement claims. “I’m telling you the truth. Believe who you want to believe.”
Jon Jones Claims He Retired Last November
The saga left the heavyweight division in a state of purgatory, as Aspinall and the rest of the division awaited final word on the champion’s next move. According to Jones, it was the promotion that was trying to convince him to change his mind.
“I was told 1000 times to just reconsider and just give it more time,” Jones wrote. “That’s the truth.”
READ HERE
Jon Jones, Dana White Differ on Timeline for Retirement
Jon Jones claims he was essentially retired after besting Stipe Miocic last November. That’s apparently not the impression he gave to UFC brass.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
