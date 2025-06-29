Media Jon Jones, Dana White Differ on Timeline for Retirement

GettyImages-2185189140-1-1024x683.jpg

Jon Jones claims he was essentially retired after besting Stipe Miocic last November. That’s apparently not the impression he gave to UFC brass.

Jones’ retirement didn’t become official until last weekend, when UFC CEO Dana White announced that the heavyweight champion was calling it a career at a press conference in Baku. White later stated that Jones vs. Tom Aspinall was basically a done deal for November in New York before “Bones” had a change of heart. Still, Jones says the decision was made after UFC 309.




“I was retired last November and I’ve been working nonstop, I’m actually working harder now that I’m not fighting, but it’s so much fun,” Jones recently wrote on X. “No more sweating, just using my personality and giving fans all the love that I can. Sounds like a pretty good gig.”





White doubled down on his assertion at the UFC 317 post-fight press conference.

“That’s not true,” White said of Jones’ retirement claims. “I’m telling you the truth. Believe who you want to believe.”

Jon Jones Claims He Retired Last November​



The saga left the heavyweight division in a state of purgatory, as Aspinall and the rest of the division awaited final word on the champion’s next move. According to Jones, it was the promotion that was trying to convince him to change his mind.

“I was told 1000 times to just reconsider and just give it more time,” Jones wrote. “That’s the truth.”

Jon Jones, Dana White Differ on Timeline for Retirement

Jon Jones claims he was essentially retired after besting Stipe Miocic last November. That's apparently not the impression he gave to UFC brass.
I don't believe Jon Jones because he talked about fighting Pereira. He also talked a lot about wanting more money, until he suddenly didn't talk about that anymore (when Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC had offered Jon Jones his "fuck you" money).

I think Jones just wanted to hold onto the belt as long as he could, because he was profiting off of it. I doubt he gets paid to go to Thailand if he had been retired at that point. The UFC finally pushed him into a corner and said "sign the contract or vacate", and he chose to retire.
 
I don't believe Jon Jones because he talked about fighting Pereira.
Yea, Jon is lying to save face and even Dana is having none of it. Guy was calling out Poatan and bitching about Tom being such a "rude asshole" that he didn't want to do business with him. Jon may try to rewrite history, but we all know the truth!
We've been in the Aspinall era for awhile, but now the stink is gone. Aspinall ran Jones out of the sport.
I don't believe Jon Jones because he talked about fighting Pereira. He also talked a lot about wanting more money, until he suddenly didn't talk about that anymore (when Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC had offered Jon Jones his "fuck you" money).

I think Jones just wanted to hold onto the belt as long as he could, because he was profiting off of it. I doubt he gets paid to go to Thailand if he had been retired at that point. The UFC finally pushed him into a corner and said "sign the contract or vacate", and he chose to retire.
Yea, Jon is lying to save face and even Dana is having none of it. Guy was calling out Poatan and bitching about Tom being such a "rude asshole" that he didn't want to do business with him. Jon may try to rewrite history, but we all know the truth!
<mma1>
Okay so we are just going to pretend like he wasn't in negotiations with the UFC the entire time. Forget that he had an interest in Alex. Delete his post fight interview after Stipe about not retiring
lol He claims he doesn't care what the fans think and he's secretly on top of the world, but then he spreads desperate nonsense like this and his lies only work when we forget all his bullshit.

The other day I realized I had forgotten the gas station dick pills... just one more thing lost in the rolling shitshow of lies, cheating, cowardice and crimes that is Jon Jones.
 
