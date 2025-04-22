Jon Jones' crazy genius fighting IQ

Gordon Ryan has said that JJ got better as a fighter in those 3 years, that he not only updated his whole game but got even better and more obsessive in watching all kind of fights, saying that his knowledge is just on a whole different level.

JJ breaking down Gane's "" weakness"" in the press conference :




Here we have another clip of Topuria saying that JJ's fighting IQ is insane, plus saying he doesn't understand how JJ is not pfp #1 as of now...





Goat 🐐
 
It's been well known for a long time Jon's fight IQ is some of the best in MMA, along with some of the other GOATs. You don't have that level of success without it.
 
