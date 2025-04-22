Jon Jones' crazy genius fighting IQ

Luffy
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2017
- Messages
- 1,053
- Reaction score
- 824
Gordon Ryan has said that JJ got better as a fighter in those 3 years, that he not only updated his whole game but got even better and more obsessive in watching all kind of fights, saying that his knowledge is just on a whole different level.
JJ breaking down Gane's "" weakness"" in the press conference :
Here we have another clip of Topuria saying that JJ's fighting IQ is insane, plus saying he doesn't understand how JJ is not pfp #1 as of now...
Goat
JJ breaking down Gane's "" weakness"" in the press conference :
Here we have another clip of Topuria saying that JJ's fighting IQ is insane, plus saying he doesn't understand how JJ is not pfp #1 as of now...
Goat