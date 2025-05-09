Jon Jones Contradicts Himself Regarding A Fight With Daniel Cormier at Heavyweight Years Later.

Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 167,535
- Reaction score
- 231,687
It's similar to sociopath Jon's lies about Ngannou as well:
I'm pretty sure that's not the only time he said that about DC and heavyweight.
"I'll fight heavyweights, just not someone as smart as DC"
JJ is a wise man and still is.
But its also why anyone paying attention is bored of his HW run. The dude cherry picked an old man and wants the glory of the HW title
That was a rare moment of humility by Jones, but it's likely he's just performing better at HW than he thought he would. Still doing his best to duck Aspinall after ducking Ngannou though.