Jon Jones Contradicts Himself Regarding A Fight With Daniel Cormier at Heavyweight Years Later.

There's a specific someone who is gonna show up and have it out with the entire field. And another someone who will show up to back him up. They're the same someones that show up in every Jones thread and defend him like Jones even realizes they exist.
 
Opinions can change!

Or at least that's what I was told whenever I brought up Dana's contradictions.
 
I'm pretty sure that's not the only time he said that about DC and heavyweight.

"I'll fight heavyweights, just not someone as smart as DC"

JJ is a wise man and still is.

But its also why anyone paying attention is bored of his HW run. The dude cherry picked an old man and wants the glory of the HW title
 
That was a rare moment of humility by Jones, but it's likely he's just performing better at HW than he thought he would. Still doing his best to duck Aspinall after ducking Ngannou though.
 
Cherry picking. woman assaulting, steroid using, drug abusing cheat. People walking around championing Jones are humorous. If only the judges got the Reyes fight right, Smith took the DQ, or possibly he was held accountable for his multiple positive PED tests rather than snitching to receive a pass, we could have moved on a long time ago.
 
Bojka said:
That was a rare moment of humility by Jones, but it's likely he's just performing better at HW than he thought he would. Still doing his best to duck Aspinall after ducking Ngannou though.
He's performing better at Heavyweight against a guy who was too busy playing FIFA rather than training in Gane, and a 350 year old Stipe than he thought he would? No. He knew he'd perform excellently against those two.
 
Surprised the white knight defenders of Jon Jones' "honor" haven't arrived yet.
 
