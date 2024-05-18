This idea that jones won’t fight people he “doesn’t have an advantage over” is comical. He literally cleared out generations of the LHW division and still there’s a sect of “fans” that are upset. He moved up to HW and walked through Gane (who at the time Sherdog was literally split on who would win pre fight). A decade and a half of dominance aren’t enough for all of you.Already knew this clown wasn’t fighting anyone he doesn’t have an advantage over
He had a huge size and steroid advantage. He lost to Reyes, Gus and santos. Gane is a kickboxer with no grappling ability.This idea that jones won’t fight people he “doesn’t have an advantage over” is comical. He literally cleared out generations of the LHW division and still there’s a sect of “fans” that are upset. He moved up to HW and walked through Gane (who at the time Sherdog was literally split on who would win pre fight). A decade and a half of dominance aren’t enough for all of you.
Although your right he doesn’t fight those he doesn’t have an advantage over… his advantage is he’s the greatest MMA fighter of all time.
He’s young enough to fight a few more times then retireYou guys are so hilarious.
Why would Jones fight into his 40's and end up like Chuck and everyone else?
He isn't quitting like Khabib did after 2-3 good opponents. Calm your tits.
It has more to do with jones beating a bunch of old washed middleweights from pride. Even DC was old when he beat him.Ha, look at that claim of "in your 16 UFC title fights, 13 of your opponents were older than you." I wonder if that has something to do with Jones being the youngest UFC champion in its 30+ year history? Shame on him for winning the belt at age 23, I guess.
Exactly, Gus, Reyes turned out to not even be elite and he arguably lost to them. Just shows he’s not that good when he’s not facing someone much smaller even though they were average at best. Gus and Reyes are the only 2 guys his size besides kickboxer GaneYou say he lost to all 3 of them when in fact, he won, and in all but 1 of them, it's very easy to argue the judges were correct. What happened to Gus in the rematch? What happened to Santos and Reyes after those fights?
Cry about size advantages all you want, all that matters is what you weigh in at. Everyone fights under the same rules.
I do agree with you about Reyes, though. So Jones would have only 10 LHW title defenses instead of 11.
Jones has only fought 9 times in 10 years. Alex has been far more activeLess fight mileage, but Jon Jones is actually younger than Alex Pereira is right now.