Jon Jones CONFIRMS Retirement After Stipe Fight "Im Gonna Beat The Old Man And Ride Off Into Sunset"

ipowerslapmywife said:
Already knew this clown wasn’t fighting anyone he doesn’t have an advantage over
This idea that jones won’t fight people he “doesn’t have an advantage over” is comical. He literally cleared out generations of the LHW division and still there’s a sect of “fans” that are upset. He moved up to HW and walked through Gane (who at the time Sherdog was literally split on who would win pre fight). A decade and a half of dominance aren’t enough for all of you.

Although your right he doesn’t fight those he doesn’t have an advantage over… his advantage is he’s the greatest MMA fighter of all time.
 
This doesn't confirm anything.
Ha, look at that claim of "in your 16 UFC title fights, 13 of your opponents were older than you." I wonder if that has something to do with Jones being the youngest UFC champion in its 30+ year history? Shame on him for winning the belt at age 23, I guess.
 
He had a huge size and steroid advantage. He lost to Reyes, Gus and santos. Gane is a kickboxer with no grappling ability.

If he fights again it’ll be against Periera who’s not a heavyweight and also has a grappling weakness jones can exploit
 
It has more to do with jones beating a bunch of old washed middleweights from pride. Even DC was old when he beat him.

Won the belt on steroids and being twice shoguns size
 
You say he lost to all 3 of them when in fact, he won, and in all but 1 of them, it's very easy to argue the judges were correct. What happened to Gus in the rematch? What happened to Santos and Reyes after those fights?

Cry about size advantages all you want, all that matters is what you weigh in at. Everyone fights under the same rules.

I do agree with you about Reyes, though. So Jones would have only 10 LHW title defenses instead of 11. <Fedor23>
 
You guys are so hilarious.

Why would Jones fight into his 40's and end up like Chuck and everyone else?

He isn't quitting like Khabib did after 2-3 good opponents. Calm your tits.
Less fight mileage, but Jon Jones is actually younger than Alex Pereira is right now.

36 is young for Heavyweight.
 
Exactly, Gus, Reyes turned out to not even be elite and he arguably lost to them. Just shows he’s not that good when he’s not facing someone much smaller even though they were average at best. Gus and Reyes are the only 2 guys his size besides kickboxer Gane
 
