At 1:39 in the clip he says he turned down the $30 million.
But his fans all said the 30mil USD was just bullshit from Ariel Helwani?
Ariel once showed emotion, and at times, will ask tough questions. Therefore, this place hates him.
Can't have emotion on this hallowed Karate forum for real men.
It's actually the biggest case of meltdown in Sherdog history that Jon retired without ever losing because he was smart enough to retire as his age crept up instead of taking any potential unnecessary losses for pay cheques like all your favourite fighters did.Is this the biggest case of ducking in sports history?
Turning down 30 million is huge, that’d be like doubling his career earnings.