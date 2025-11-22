Media Jon Jones Confirms He Turned Down $30 Million Dollars. Only Wants to Fight at the White House. Says He Doesn't Need Aspinall.

Substance Abuse said:


At 1:39 in the clip he says he turned down the $30 million.

I know I dislike Jon Jones and find his conduct against Aspinall worthy of exile, but actually I don't mind the fact he's told Dana to shove it.

What I find ridiculous is that he's now begging and pleading to fight again 😂

Jon... set your price, make it public, and stick to it. If you want $40-50 million to fight again, be a man and keep demanding that figure.
 
Is this the biggest case of ducking in sports history?

Turning down 30 million is huge, that’d be like doubling his career earnings.
 
wildchild88 said:
Is this the biggest case of ducking in sports history?

Turning down 30 million is huge, that’d be like doubling his career earnings.
It's actually the biggest case of meltdown in Sherdog history that Jon retired without ever losing because he was smart enough to retire as his age crept up instead of taking any potential unnecessary losses for pay cheques like all your favourite fighters did.

We know this as Tom's been champion for half a year and y'all are as pissy as ever. Instead of finally being happy he's no longer "holding things up", as you pretended to be mad about, you're still mad because this bitterness was about never seeing him laid out, subbed, swept, etc., like you had to watch happen to Fedor, Aldo, Anderson, Mighty Mouse, etc.
 
