Full Story:
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been charged with two misdemeanors involving a drug-testing agent who filed a police report about his alleged behavior after going to Jones’ home to collect a sample on March 30.
Jones was charged with assault — a petty misdemeanor — and interference with communications, a misdemeanor, with his virtual bond hearing scheduled on July 17 at 9:15 a.m. MT in New Mexico. Bernalillo County Court representatives confirmed the information in an email sent to MMA Fighting on Monday.
If convicted of both full charges, Jones could face jail time that would be less than one year total and up to a $500 fine for the petty misdemeanor and up to $1,000 for the misdemeanor.
The entire ordeal surrounds drug-testing agents from the UFC’s anti-doping partners at Drug Free Sport, who were sent to Jones’ home to collect a random sample. After arriving, an agent identified as Crystal Martinez claimed Jones “appeared agitated” after he was unable to provide a urine sample and he was offered the opportunity for a blood test instead.
Martinez claimed that Jones then began asking them questions including “if they had money” because he was going to sue them. She also claimed that Jones allegedly grabbed her phone and “started recording them.”
Martinez told police she was “terrified” with Jones standing less than a foot away from her during the alleged incident and she was “afraid Jones might hit her” after she contemplated terminating the drug test and leaving his property.
Jones later issued a statement of his ownvehemently denying the allegations.
“I was recently visited by testers while I was celebrating a birthday and taking a nap,” Jones said in April. “Upon waking up, I was caught off guard by the unprofessionalism and protocol by one of the testers which caused frustration leading me to use some profanity I regret. However, I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten, get in anyone’s face, raise my voice to anyone, or engage in any form of assault.
“It’s unfortunate that false news has been spread without proper fact-checking. I want to assure you that I will vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations. The truth is, the incident simply did not occur.”
During Jones’ scheduled appearance on July 17, he’ll be informed about the charges against him and asked to enter a plea. The judge will then set conditions of release for the UFC heavyweight while the case is pending.
The case will then be set for a bench trial in 30 to 45 days.
Jones is currently in the beginning stages of preparing for his return to action where he’s expected to defend his heavyweight title against former champion Stipe Miocic with the fight currently expected for November at Madison Square Garden in New York.