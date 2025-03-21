  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Jon Jones Buys Dirty Boxing Promotion With Platinum Mike Perry

What a combination these two make



Add Dirty Boxing Championship boss to Jon Jones' impeccable combat sports resume ... the MMA G.O.A.T. just signed a deal making him co-owner of the DBX promotion, TMZ Sports has learned!

"I was hooked from the first show. I believe this is going to be a powerhouse of combat sports. I'm proud to sign my name next to it," Jones, 37, said of the partnership.

Dirty Boxing was founded last year by a group that included "Platinum" Mike Perry and Abe and Malki Kawa, Jon's longtime managers, so the move makes sense for Jones.


The timing is also perfect ... the promotion's first official event, DBX 1, goes down Saturday night in Miami The card features a couple of legends ... Yoel Romero is fighting Ras Hylton, and Andrei Arlovski's scrapping with Terrance Hodges, as part of a slate of fights.

We're told Jon is expected to be in the building for the fights ... along with other stars like Paige VanZant and Nicky Jam.


As for the rules, competitors rock small gloves ... and in addition to traditional boxing strikes, they can throw elbows, spinning back fists, standing ground and pound, and even Superman punches!




What's with the influx of these stupid organizations popping up everywhere? I guess MMA or related ventures have gone full mainstream.

At least Affliction a while ago had fighters in their primes....these guys are signing corpses against tomato cans...

by the way that poster is misleading as hell cuz they ain't fighting each other..

that's almost promotional malpractice.
 
JBJ should retire and transition to promoter. If there was ever a job tailor made for someone it's him.
 
As for the rules, competitors rock small gloves ... and in addition to traditional boxing strikes, they can throw elbows, spinning back fists, standing ground and pound, and even Superman punches!
Wow that sounds like a game changer. We’ve never seen a ruleset like this before.
 
Jones just saw the word dirty and he was in.
 
