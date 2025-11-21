Jon Jones breaks down how he beats Poatan and Aspinall

loisestrad said: My take on the whole "Jones ducking" thing:



Well, he's nearly 40. He's the GOAT (or top 3).



It's so amusing to see people accusing him of ducking, when he's just playing shit smart. And deseverdly so. He's done his thing.



And now he's having fun, making a couple of millions here and there. It's so great . It's so GOAT.



He's so chill.





Or...and hear me out here...people tend to have some disdain for dudes who beat their wives, gobble steroids like they're gonna stop making them, get wasted and crash into people...you know, stuff that says you're a shitty human being?Like, people have been rooting for that Sedrique Dumas to get wrecked and cut from the UFC because by all counts the guy is a POS. And he's a nobody. So to have the greatest fighter of all time be a POS...yeah...a pretty solid amount of people are gonna dislike him lmao.I was a massive fan when he first came into the UFC. Threw The Janitor around like a child. Broke Vera's face. Dominated Bader. Then destroyed Shogun for the belt. He was THE guy. And he stayed that way in the cage, but we aren't watching robots fight each other. We're watching humans. And while nobody is perfect, there are limits on bad behavior to where you say "Okay nah, can't root for this clown anymore."