Jon Jones breaks down how he beats Poatan and Aspinall

no matter who it is, he’s going to stand with his long ass arms and fingers outstretched in front of him and he’s gonna use the threat of an eye poke. He might even use PEDs on the lead up to the fight, who knows.

Still the greatest of all 25 years though.
 
My take on the whole "Jones ducking" thing:

Well, he's nearly 40. He's the GOAT (or top 3).

It's so amusing to see people accusing him of ducking, when he's just playing shit smart. And deseverdly so. He's done his thing.

And now he's having fun, making a couple of millions here and there. It's so great . It's so GOAT.

He's so chill.

Your favorite fighter wasn't as chill. Which is why you hate Jones.
 
I was very confident that Jones would beat Pereira before Alex’s last fight against Ankalaev, but now I’m not so sure. Jones has a lot more mileage, while Pereira seems fresher and more active. He could definitely knock Jones out…
And Tom, I don’t know. His last fight was a really bad look ..he just rushes in, and his wrestling isn’t that good
 
Listen, I'm not saying your opinion is shit or you're a dung beetle rolling your dumb shit across the internet, but this leopard is me right now

 
Or...and hear me out here...people tend to have some disdain for dudes who beat their wives, gobble steroids like they're gonna stop making them, get wasted and crash into people...you know, stuff that says you're a shitty human being?

Like, people have been rooting for that Sedrique Dumas to get wrecked and cut from the UFC because by all counts the guy is a POS. And he's a nobody. So to have the greatest fighter of all time be a POS...yeah...a pretty solid amount of people are gonna dislike him lmao.

I was a massive fan when he first came into the UFC. Threw The Janitor around like a child. Broke Vera's face. Dominated Bader. Then destroyed Shogun for the belt. He was THE guy. And he stayed that way in the cage, but we aren't watching robots fight each other. We're watching humans. And while nobody is perfect, there are limits on bad behavior to where you say "Okay nah, can't root for this clown anymore."
 
Or...and hear me out here...people tend to have some disdain for dudes who beat their wives, gobble steroids like they're gonna stop making them, get wasted and crash into people...you know, stuff that says you're a shitty human being?
this isn't about gossip though, we're talking about fighting.

no one argues that jones is a good person. It has nothing to do with the assessment of his fighting career.
 
Jon is 38. He still has a couple of good fights left in him.

I wanna see the Pereira fight but Dana said Jones won't be headlining the WH event.
Maybe do it for IFW?

Pereira should be given at least 6 months to bulk up to HW.
 
Listen, I'm not saying your opinion is shit or you're a dung beetle rolling your dumb shit across the internet, but this leopard is me right now

That's cool! I like people not saying my opinion is shit and posting fun animal stuff!

Speaking of animals, I beieve Jones is the GOAT.

I could post a vid of a goat, but that would be cheesy.
 
Your favorite fighter wasn't as chill. Which is why you hate Jones.
Yea got nothing to do with him being a repeated cheater and genuine POS of a human being

Funny how nobody hates GSP even though he beat everyone in front of him
 
Funny how nobody hates GSP
You want me to pull up the millions of posts on people hating on GSP?

Didn't think so.

And don't be like "please do!".

You know GSP has a ton of haters. Don't play me, playboy.
 
this isn't about gossip though, we're talking about fighting.

no one argues that jones is a good person. It has nothing to do with the assessment of his fighting career.
Read the post I quoted. Specifically the last 3 sentences. "He's so chill. Your favorite fighter isn't as chill. That's why you hate him."

He's literally saying that people hate Jones because of specific personality traits that he (the guy I posted) finds endearing. He delved into that area, not me. I'm saying that assessment is wrong. People don't hate Jones because "He's so chill" lmao. They hate him because he's a POS.

(Forget that him being "so chill" includes getting into Twitter spats with random nobodies lmao--that's another discussion)
 
You want me to pull up the millions of posts on people hating on GSP?

Didn't think so.

And don't be like "please do!".

You know GSP has a ton of haters. Don't play me, playboy.
No he doesnt,not nearly as jones
Only thing(some) people hate GSP on is in their mind him being boring winch i dont see at all
 
No he doesnt,not nearly as jones
Only thing(some) people hate GSP on is in their mind him being boring winch i dont see at all
GSP is cool, I like him. He's one of the GOAT's.

And I get it that Jones has done lots of shit outside of the Octagon, but I don't care. It's MMA.

There's a reason aliens didn't dare probing Jones, yet had their way with GSP.
 
