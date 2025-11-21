Jon Jones breaks down how he beats Poatan and Aspinall

HoiceNJuicy
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jun 8, 2020
- Messages
- 697
- Reaction score
- 5,240
Listen, I'm not saying your opinion is shit or you're a dung beetle rolling your dumb shit across the internet, but this leopard is me right nowMy take on the whole "Jones ducking" thing:
Well, he's nearly 40. He's the GOAT (or top 3).
It's so amusing to see people accusing him of ducking, when he's just playing shit smart. And deseverdly so. He's done his thing.
And now he's having fun, making a couple of millions here and there. It's so great . It's so GOAT.
He's so chill.
Your favorite fighter wasn't as chill. Which is why you hate Jones.
My take on the whole "Jones ducking" thing:
Well, he's nearly 40. He's the GOAT (or top 3).
It's so amusing to see people accusing him of ducking, when he's just playing shit smart. And deseverdly so. He's done his thing.
And now he's having fun, making a couple of millions here and there. It's so great . It's so GOAT.
He's so chill.
Your favorite fighter wasn't as chill. Which is why you hate Jones.
Or...and hear me out here...people tend to have some disdain for dudes who beat their wives, gobble steroids like they're gonna stop making them, get wasted and crash into people...you know, stuff that says you're a shitty human being?
Jon is 38. He still has a couple of good fights left in him.My take on the whole "Jones ducking" thing:
Well, he's nearly 40. He's the GOAT (or top 3).
It's so amusing to see people accusing him of ducking, when he's just playing shit smart. And deseverdly so. He's done his thing.
And now he's having fun, making a couple of millions here and there. It's so great . It's so GOAT.
He's so chill.
Your favorite fighter wasn't as chill. Which is why you hate Jones.
Listen, I'm not saying your opinion is shit or you're a dung beetle rolling your dumb shit across the internet, but this leopard is me right now
Yea got nothing to do with him being a repeated cheater and genuine POS of a human beingYour favorite fighter wasn't as chill. Which is why you hate Jones.
Funny how nobody hates GSP
this isn't about gossip though, we're talking about fighting.
no one argues that jones is a good person. It has nothing to do with the assessment of his fighting career.
No he doesnt,not nearly as jonesYou want me to pull up the millions of posts on people hating on GSP?
Didn't think so.
And don't be like "please do!".
You know GSP has a ton of haters. Don't play me, playboy.
No he doesnt,not nearly as jones
Only thing(some) people hate GSP on is in their mind him being boring winch i dont see at all
I'm shocked he still has his hairline