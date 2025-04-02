Jon Jones belittles Dom Reyes, Tom Aspinall tells him to SIGN THE CONTRACT

hq720.jpg
 
Reyes is butthurt, Jones is scared and Aspinall is desperate. What an annoying trio.
 
First time Aspinall mentioned JJ was when JJ after bearing Gane was asked which HW he sees potential. JJ said Aspinall is likely the one that is bound to be one of the best HWs there and a problem for the majority of HWs. The interviewers weren't even talking about JJ vs Aspinall... This was when JJ vs Stipe was still hot and the JJ vs Sergei was gaining momentum, since JJ was already kinda saying he'd retire after Stipe. Ppl were even "who's Aspinall?? He's afraid of Sergei, as Sergei is the back up fighter".

Aspinall noticed that and was like "JJ knows I exist!! That's huge, he knows who I am!! **Tom appears to be writing a message* and then Tom continues "it's a win! We are winning! Hope to see him (JJ) soon!" .... 🤣

You all can find that on YouTube btw, before Tom vs Sergei and Tom found it unlikely he'd fight vs JJ, though he was excited af with JJ mentioning him, saying he hopes JJ stays, citing the fact JJ recognizes him may indicate that JJ wants a big challenge and, ofc "so do I!" ...
 
Haha Captain picto getting called out while calling out others.

Love it.

Defend or GTFO.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Jon shouldn't be this cocky to a guy that many thought he had lost to

zr96svvk5wf41.jpg
Click to expand...
Oh ofc Sherdog gave it 48-47 Reyes!! Surprised it didn't give 50-45 Reyes tbh lol. It's all meaningless... The fight was close and the judges weighed the rules and... JJ won, Reyes wasn't the same after thinking he was the one, but actually, was not... Gustafsson at least, despite making it pretty close too, continued to win most fights and created a nice, intriguing and respectable saga/rivalry with JJ.
 
