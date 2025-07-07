Jon Jones basically became a pussy after the Dominick Reyes fight

A lot of people say he lost that fight (2020 right before covid). I am fine with the decision, it is on Reyes for coasting the final 3 rounds, but I think Jones finally realized he was beatable and the game had caught and he was terrified.



If Dominick doesn't play it safe he wins and Jones new that, and it fucked with him.



It is evident by his actions.



He made a fake call out to francis then priced himself out.



He waited 3 years after the reyes fight after seeing enough tape on Gane to know he could beat him on the ground easily. He then waited 18 months to fight a washed up stipe. He ran as quickly as he could when he finally had to fight someone who beat him.



2 weeks later he is back, calling for a fight agaisnt brock lesnar in front of trump.



I'm guessing Jon Jones checked out and retired after the fight with Reyes.