Jon Jones basically became a pussy after the Dominick Reyes fight

A lot of people say he lost that fight (2020 right before covid). I am fine with the decision, it is on Reyes for coasting the final 3 rounds, but I think Jones finally realized he was beatable and the game had caught and he was terrified.

If Dominick doesn't play it safe he wins and Jones new that, and it fucked with him.

It is evident by his actions.

He made a fake call out to francis then priced himself out.

He waited 3 years after the reyes fight after seeing enough tape on Gane to know he could beat him on the ground easily. He then waited 18 months to fight a washed up stipe. He ran as quickly as he could when he finally had to fight someone who beat him.

2 weeks later he is back, calling for a fight agaisnt brock lesnar in front of trump.

I'm guessing Jon Jones checked out and retired after the fight with Reyes.
 
Fedor became a pussy after Werdum, Silva became a pussy after Weidman, GSP became a pussy after Hendricks, and Khabib became a pussy after Gaethje. Damn mma is just full of pussies. <lol>
 
After?
 
a lot of this is so disingenous I dont even know where to start.

He fake called out francis then priced himself out? After francis won the title the UFC tried to book him against lewis and he refused forcing a gane interim title fight. After gane and Ngannous unification bout, Francis contract went up and he didn't resign. There was no time frame where francis was champion and could have fought jones without resigning, which francis did not do, Completely out of jones control.

He waited 18 months to fight stipe? Even though the fight was booked in the same year he beat gane? Then he got injured, remember? He never "waited" 18 months, he fought gane in march, next fight booked november and he got injured. He didn't "wait 18 months" This is how tom got the interim title because jones got injured.
 
Look, I dislike Jones as much as the next functioning adult, but the UFC botched that Francis fight.
He may have tried to price himself out, but that's how Jones has always negotiated. He starts high because he thinks he's as popular as he is talented.
As for Francis leaving to box, they fucked that all up. They should have let it happen. Unlike the Conor-Mayweather shitshow, they would have come out on the other side of the Tyson Fury fight looking great.

The UFC also seriously mishandled his heavyweight reign. Want to give him a layup opponent in Gane? Sure. Just make him fight real contenders after.

They should have forced Stipe to fight Pav or lose his shot though. They need to start enforcing the backup fighters, otherwise why have them be a part at all?
 
That Big Pussy beat up Stipe like that?!

Just imagine what he would’ve done if only he had more confidence
 
I wouldn't even say a toss up. Reyes won every measurable aspect of round 3, other than "Accuracy" (which isn't a real stat judges ever use) and "control time of the center," which takes a heavy backseat to actual fight control time, getting hit more often, getting hit more often in the body/head especially, getting hit more powerfully overall, and aggression through more attempted strikes.

The only people who coasted through their jobs that day were the judges
 
Bottom line, we heard dana say he was the goat constantly, he said him and tom is gonna happen, then he said jones is retired. Then a week or so later, some footage from February leaks out, of which, you know dana knew.

Jones being a drag for the company has taken its toll. This is a job and its mostly for entertainment, so you gotta clock into work because it creates exciting fans if you deliver!

In between these fight dates, Jones is a fuckup. Besides the legal issues, I'll bet theres other shit going on and I'm not talking contracts. Whatever it is, it doesnt generate revenue for the brand.

Lets see what dana says about jones retirement NOW after the footage came out and jones being in the...testing pool? Wasnt he already in it?! Hah, so now THAT resets????
 
a pussy with the best and hardest resume?
what a load of crap dude
 
Yeah exactly, the UFC would be brain dead to let Ngannou fight the last fight on his contract to be Jones. Although if they had Jones instead of Gane, he'd probably have an easy time with that Ngannou with bum knees. Still the slight amount of revenue boost to risk losing Jones to KO and the guy who does it to run off to boxing and PFL afterwards. UFC compromised on a 3 fight contract which is crazy fair considering their own risk.
 
after you make about $20M you turn into a pussy
 
