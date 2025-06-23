Jon Jones avoiding Aspinall since mid-2023, Aspinall might be GOAT someday

Jones beat Gane to win the Heavyweight title in March 2023. Instead of choosing to fight Aspinall later that year, after Aspinall came back healthy in July 2023, Jones avoided him to take the easy money fight against Stipe. Great business decision of course.



Then he took the next two years to avoid Aspinall and then retired. Sure, whatever he wants for himself, I don't care except he held up the division. Though if I were Dana, I would have stripped Jones of the title and just have Aspinall move forward as the "regular" champ and if Jones changes his mind and wants to fight, just give him a title and call it champ vs. champ. You know, like the whole fake BMF title or boxing's Champion Emeritus BS.



What's interesting to me is how much Jones wanted to avoid Aspinall. Of course Jones is not afraid of anyone, Jones thinks he's god's greatest gift to MMA. But I do think he sees that Aspinall is a really serious threat.



I thought Aspinall was very good, but very unproven. However, based on Jones' decision to avoid him, (barring injuries and inactivity), I think he'll easily become the UFC HW GOAT (to exclude Fedor from the conversation).