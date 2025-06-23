Jon Jones avoiding Aspinall since mid-2023, Aspinall might be GOAT someday

Jones beat Gane to win the Heavyweight title in March 2023. Instead of choosing to fight Aspinall later that year, after Aspinall came back healthy in July 2023, Jones avoided him to take the easy money fight against Stipe. Great business decision of course.

Then he took the next two years to avoid Aspinall and then retired. Sure, whatever he wants for himself, I don't care except he held up the division. Though if I were Dana, I would have stripped Jones of the title and just have Aspinall move forward as the "regular" champ and if Jones changes his mind and wants to fight, just give him a title and call it champ vs. champ. You know, like the whole fake BMF title or boxing's Champion Emeritus BS.

What's interesting to me is how much Jones wanted to avoid Aspinall. Of course Jones is not afraid of anyone, Jones thinks he's god's greatest gift to MMA. But I do think he sees that Aspinall is a really serious threat.

I thought Aspinall was very good, but very unproven. However, based on Jones' decision to avoid him, (barring injuries and inactivity), I think he'll easily become the UFC HW GOAT (to exclude Fedor from the conversation).
 
Timeline is a little off, I mean Tom wasn't even being talked about until Jon got hurt, which postponed the already planned Stipe fight and opened the door for Tom to get the Interim strap in November '23.

Prior to that Interim fight there was next to nothing about Jon vs Tom being the fight to make.
 
Let’s see if Aspinall can defend 3 times in a row (including his Interim defence).

If he does that (With all due respect to my 2nd fav All-Time mma fighter).

He will have achieved more than Stipe did.

But let’s see how the next couple of fights go.

Edit.

needed to add a word.
 
Last edited:
Clark Rogers said:
Timeline is a little off, I mean Tom wasn't even being talked about until Jon got hurt, which postponed the already planned Stipe fight and opened the door for Tom to get the Interim strap in November '23.

Prior to that Interim fight there was next to nothing about Jon vs Tom being the fight to make.
Accurate, Pavlovich was the guy at the time Jones/Miocic was originally booked. Jones/Miocic made some level of sense in a legacy kind of way at that time though Pavlovich had earned a chance.

However, the biggest criticism comes in when after that fight was delayed, they stuck with it despite an interim champion being crowned. And Miocic was even further removed from relevancy by the time the fight finally happened, adding to the criticism. Then even worse when Jones held the belt for months after still being noncommittal to unifying.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Accurate, Pavlovich was the guy at the time Jones/Miocic was originally booked. Jones/Miocic made some level of sense in a legacy kind of way at that time though Pavlovich had earned a chance.

However, the biggest criticism comes in when after that fight was delayed, they stuck with it despite an interim champion being crowned. And Miocic was even further removed from relevancy by the time the fight finally happened, adding to the criticism. Then even worse when Jones held the belt for months after still being noncommittal to unifying.
Agreed on all fronts.

Myself, I could see how the Stipe fight worked when it was originally planned, and maybe even holding onto it initially into the injury delay. But it went way too far too long.

By the time Jones got back, Tom established himself as interim, and even defended the Interim, he was clearly the fight that should've been made from that point on.
 
Clark Rogers said:
Agreed on all fronts.

Myself, I could see how the Stipe fight worked when it was originally planned, and maybe even holding onto it initially into the injury delay. But it went way too far too long.

By the time Jones got back, Tom established himself as interim, and even defended the Interim, he was clearly the fight that should've been made from that point on.
From a pure merit standpoint, should have been Pavlovich when that fight was first booked. But I think you could somewhat justify a detour for a legacy fight, even if it was maybe a few years too late. And then get back on track.

But it was not a fight fans were willing to hold up the division for over a year for and it became less and less appealing the longer it went to the point it seemed pretty irrelevant by the time it happened. Especially since there was a challenger that had established himself in the meantime as the clear cut biggest challenge.
 
