News Jon Jones' Attorney ‘stunned’ by new criminal charge against Jon Jones, believes police ‘targeting’ retired UFC champion

Jon Jones’ attorney is not happy that Albuquerque Police went as far as charging the now-retired UFC champion for leaving the scene of an accident that happened back in February.

Christopher Dodd, who also represented Jones during a separate criminal investigation after he was accused of assaulting a drug testing agent, issued a statement to media vehemently denying the latest charge against his client. Jones was hit with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident after a woman involved in a car crash — who police say exhibited “signs of significant intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down” — claimed he was driving her vehicle during the car crash but fled the scene on foot.

“As Jon’s lawyer, I am stunned by the Albuquerque Police Department’s decision to charge him in this new case,” Dodd said in the statement. “In the thousands of cases I have handled in my career, I have never seen a case as strange and unwarranted as this one.

“Jon was not driving that night; he wasn’t in the car. It appears that an intoxicated woman used a false allegation against Jon to avoid being arrested for DWI, and the police fell for it. Based on the criminal complaint, it looks like they went so far as to seek a warrant for Jon’s cell phone records while conducting a misdemeanor traffic investigation. I have never heard of such a thing.

“It is truly unbelievable that the police would waste this amount of resources on such a case. The only thing I can think of is that the police were targeting Jon for improper purposes. We will get to the bottom of it and make sure that this baseless case is dismissed.”

In a report obtained by MMA Fighting from the Albuquerque Police, Jones told authorities that the woman involved in the accident was at his house earlier in the evening where they consumed alcoholic beverages together and she eventually left his residence while intoxicated and later called to inform him about the accident.

The woman involved in the accident claimed that she expressed reservations about drinking with Jones citing previous incidents where she alleged he forced her to drive home while intoxicated. The woman also claimed that Jones assured her that wouldn’t be the case this time and they consumed alcohol and mushrooms together.

A “restroom incident” occurred that allegedly required the woman to remove her pants with the intention of Jones driving her home to retrieve new clothing. She told police the last person she remembers driving her vehicle prior to the accident was Jones and claimed she had no other recollection about that evening’s events.

Police obtained Jones’ phone records and his device was seen in the vicinity of the location where the woman claimed to be drinking with the UFC fighter prior to the accident. Police stated that there is a gap in records for Jones’ phone from 10:51 P.M. until 2:11 A.M., at which point his device was seen in the area of northeast heights in Albuquerque.

At 2:11 A.M., police say that the woman attempted to call Jones, but he didn’t answer. Between the hours of 2:17 A.M. and 11:34 A.M. the following morning, Jones called the woman 13 times.

Police state that body cam footage also shows Jones texting the woman repeatedly alongside his phone calls but details of the messages were not available from the call records.

The gap in time for Jones’ phone records coincides with the time of the traffic accident and police stated based on the evidence available he “cannot be excluded from the scene” so charges were filed against him.

Jones next court hearing is scheduled for July 24.

More: https://www.mmafighting.com/2025/6/...st-him-believes-police-targeting-ufc-champion
 
If that's his lawyer for this, he needs a new lawyer...

They clearly got the phone records and charged him with the most minor offence they could prove. Dude threatened her, was driving a half naked chick home and crashed. They should be pleaing to whatever they can before the actual truth comes out.
 
liar-liar-jim-carrey.gif
 
maximus__ said:
If that's his lawyer for this, he needs a new lawyer...
1000%.

maximus__ said:
They clearly got the phone records and charged him with the most minor offence they could prove. Dude threatened her, was driving a half naked chick home and crashed. They should be pleaing to whatever they can before the actual truth comes out.
The phone records themselves will tie Jon directly to the scene, this is legalese cope while you prepare excuses for your clients behavior. The bodycams literally show him sending messages threatening her lmao.
You'd think a multimillionaire could afford a lawyer who isn't an absolute jabroni.

I can't wait for discovery. The texts of Jon's drunk meltdown will surely be indicative of a mentally sound person and not some dangerous sociopath.
 
maximus__ said:
If that's his lawyer for this, he needs a new lawyer...

They clearly got the phone records and charged him with the most minor offence they could prove. Dude threatened her, was driving a half naked chick home and crashed. They should be pleaing to whatever they can before the actual truth comes out.
Did he threaten her? I thought he was threatening the police or something?
 
Doesnt matter. Hes a social fuckup. I already wondered when the first arrest would happen and said it. Didnt know it would be this soon, but if he gets off, hell just do something else. Ufc isnt backing him now, so hes screwed.
 
usernamee said:
Did he threaten her? I thought he was threatening the police or something?
My understanding is he is threatening her the entire time. It says he called her multiple times.
My guess is the contents of those messages is why they were able to get the phone records for this type of case. She probably won't sign up to a statement as the victim, which is why they haven't charged him with any of that and just went with the traffic stuff.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
1000%.


The phone records themselves will tie Jon directly to the scene, this is legalese cope while you prepare excuses for your clients behavior. The bodycams literally show him sending messages threatening her lmao.
You'd think a multimillionaire could afford a lawyer who isn't an absolute jabroni.

I can't wait for discovery. The texts of Jon's drunk meltdown will surely be indicative of a mentally sound person and not some dangerous sociopath.
Yeah I don't see this one going well for him...
 
The former heavyweight champion is being targeted?

Lmao the jokes write themselves.
 
Seriously though he needs to be careful, hes either gonna get locked up long term for violence or a traffic violation, or hes going to get the Diddy treatment, hes rich, hes gotta slow down. Gonna lose it all.
 
wildchild88 said:
Seriously though he needs to be careful, hes either gonna get locked up long term for violence or a traffic violation, or hes going to get the Diddy treatment, hes rich, hes gotta slow down. Gonna lose it all.
Both Jones and McGregor. Conor has a rape case out on him, FFS. They're both gonna be in prison on long sentences in 5 years time, mark my words.

Both two division UFC champions, both mentally fucking idiots.
 
Jones attorney bout to start working overtime during Jones retirement.
 
Seems like impaired driving, fleeing the scene, uttering threats and smashing hookers is harder to make go away if you're not the champion.
 
I understand why people defend jon on here for is mma performances he is awesome. I really have never understood the fans on here who defend him. At what point do people just stop defending a bad person
 
