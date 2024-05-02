BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,768
- Reaction score
- 34,857
Last edited:
Jones looking to continue his tradition of whooping on former middleweights
This. If he wins and wants another fight then I'd be game for Pereira.VS Aspinall for the title and then Pereira if anything.
I don't know how to break this to you, but... Jones might be capable of deception.I'd agree but he included Tom so your post doesn't make sense. Everyone hates Jones they are going to pick Tom because that's the most realistic option of him losing.
Tom Aspinall just because he's a legit HW who is in his prime.