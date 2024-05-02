Media Jon Jones asks fans who he should fight next: “Alex Pereira or Tom Aspinall” ?

Who do you want to see Bones fight next?

  • Total voters
    31
He will fight his wife or blast some nose beers next.
 
svmr_db said:
Jones looking to continue his tradition of whooping on former middleweights
Click to expand...

I'd agree but he included Tom so your post doesn't make sense. Everyone hates Jones they are going to pick Tom because that's the most realistic option of him losing.
 
on paper, Tom is the more intriguing matchup. Jon’s path to victory over Alex is pretty obvious. Tom has shown a more well-rounded skillset and will have a size and youth advantage. You know what you’re getting with Pereira.
 
So… jones reveals his next tactic. Try to push for fight against pereira, instead of aspinall.

Jones is pretty damn smart
 
Alex will have a rematch against Jiri in the middle of the year and then fight Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi, IF Alex emerges victorious from these two fights I believe the UFC will feed him to Jon after Jon beats Stipe.
 
It should be Aspinall. That's the only path to getting 'legit' HW champ cred. The Stipe fight makes zero sense (though might be entertaining) and an Alex fight makes even less sense right now.

If Jones does not unify the title with Aspinall, his 'reign' will always be questioned. But I guess a ? is better than an L if you are Jones.
 
Well, I wanted an opponent who would test Alex on the ground, but I didn't want it to be Jones cherry-picking fights that he thinks he can win while avoiding actual contenders.
 
method115 said:
I'd agree but he included Tom so your post doesn't make sense. Everyone hates Jones they are going to pick Tom because that's the most realistic option of him losing.
Click to expand...
I don't know how to break this to you, but... Jones might be capable of deception.
 
VinceArch said:
Tom Aspinall just because he's a legit HW who is in his prime.
Click to expand...

Not sure he wants to test himself like that at this point in his career.

Imagine he took the fight and big brothered him like he did Gane though? I wouldn’t expect that but Jones does do GOAT shit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Who would you rather see fight Tom Aspinall? Ciryl Gane or Poatan?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
icemun
icemun
Corrado Soprano
Jon Jones congratulates Tom Aspinall
Replies
19
Views
1K
Do better
Do better
C
What would Alex's legacy be if he defeated Aspinall at HW to win the belt and be 3 division champion but then loses to Jon Jones?
Replies
16
Views
373
cburm
cburm
TCE
News Tom Aspinall still open to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 300, but ‘I’ve heard nothing so far’
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Fatback96
Fatback96
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Who does Poatan have a better chance at beating for the HW belt? Jones or Aspinall?
2 3
Replies
57
Views
1K
Oldman1
O

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,446
Messages
55,491,508
Members
174,789
Latest member
Jahmaltheknight

Share this page

Back
Top