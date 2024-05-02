Media Jon Jones asks fans who he should fight: “Alex Pereira or Tom Aspinall?” / UPDATE: Bones wants Poatan !

Who do you want to see Bones fight next?

It should be Aspinall. That's the only path to getting 'legit' HW champ cred. The Stipe fight makes zero sense (though might be entertaining) and an Alex fight makes even less sense right now.

If Jones does not unify the title with Aspinall, his 'reign' will always be questioned. But I guess a ? is better than an L if you are Jones.
 
Well, I wanted an opponent who would test Alex on the ground, but I didn't want it to be Jones cherry-picking fights that he thinks he can win while avoiding actual contenders.
 
VinceArch said:
Tom Aspinall just because he's a legit HW who is in his prime.
Not sure he wants to test himself like that at this point in his career.

Imagine he took the fight and big brothered him like he did Gane though? I wouldn’t expect that but Jones does do GOAT shit
 
Alex for sure, Tom has better chances maybe but Alex is one of my favourites right now and I think if he could beat jones, he'd have such a strangely elite short resume.


I feel like it would flip the MMA world on it's head of Alex was the guy.
 
