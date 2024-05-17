Rumored Jon Jones Announces Next Fight Date - November 9th - Madison Square Garden

Oh great, another geriatric showdown. Just what we needed. Jon Jones vs. whatever old-timer they drag out of retirement this time. This division is turning into a nursing home brawl. Who’s next, Randy Couture?

Seriously, Jones should be fighting real contenders, not these washed-up legends trying to relive their glory days. It’s embarrassing. MSG deserves better than this. How about we get some fresh blood in there instead of these over-the-hill fighters clinging to relevance?

If this is the best the UFC can do for a title fight, it’s no wonder people are losing interest. Let’s get some real competition and leave the senior citizens to their bingo nights.
 
The only fighter in history not to fight the interim champion.

Its not the marketing approved statement but UFC got to make that money for its owners that didn't invest into soccer, the other bored actors from Hollywood. The ones that can't afford to mess around in space so mess around in sports.
 
I really don't care. I barely cared when it almost happened however many years ago that was.
 
Tom can fight again by then. If he beats Blaydes, that's what should happen. Stipe needs to be given a retirement check and sent back to the firehouse
 
No one is gonna give a shit about this fight unless Stipe wins.
 
Tom is fighting Blaydes - why are you guys crying :rolleyes: After that if Jon tries and ducks Tom who will smoke Curtis you'll have wind in your sails, until then. SHUT THE %¤&% up. You seems like whiny babies at this point.
This endless bitching is getting tiresome <lmao>The fights are set, I had hoped it would stop for a while, but no o_O
It's so hilarious because the only reason they are riding Tom so hard is because they hate Jon so much and they think Tom will beat him. They been waiting to bust that one out for years and it hasn't happened.
 
This would be on the prelims of Pride final conflict 2024
 
It's VS Stipe. Got to milk all the money they can for the bored Hollywood actors who invested in 2016. Jeff Besos plays around in space - the actors have to get theirs too from the UFC! That's why they're on camera looking cool.

If it was Pride it would happen every summer not when the sponsorships and actors tell you
 
6 months almost. Don't know why we need to wait so long unless the injury is preventing it being sooner.
 
Every fight of his always takes 3 years to happen. Wish he would just retire. He’ll probably pop for steroids and postpone it another year or 2
 
