Oh great, another geriatric showdown. Just what we needed. Jon Jones vs. whatever old-timer they drag out of retirement this time. This division is turning into a nursing home brawl. Who’s next, Randy Couture?



Seriously, Jones should be fighting real contenders, not these washed-up legends trying to relive their glory days. It’s embarrassing. MSG deserves better than this. How about we get some fresh blood in there instead of these over-the-hill fighters clinging to relevance?



If this is the best the UFC can do for a title fight, it’s no wonder people are losing interest. Let’s get some real competition and leave the senior citizens to their bingo nights.