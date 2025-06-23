Jon Jones and Tom — no rivalry... But respect

Compared to JJ's fights like vs DC, Reyes and even Ngannou, JJ see more open to trash talk. With Tom, he seems very polite. And it's imo because of the narrative they want to ppl to think as true — Tom is on another level... But I think they might be friends and ne stagging this together.When Tom was recording himself watching JJ vs Stipe (available on his YouTube), Tom's friend said: "JJ signaled smiling get you?" And Tom "Yes, he gave me a little blink. I loved that, loved that!" ...When Jon Jones saw Tom, he left the room, saying "oh not an Asoinall-fest"... The UK journalist later on (not shown at the moment) laughed at each other and Tom was like "it's just too funny".When JJ was asked, in the interviews in the fights week, in that case JJ vs Miocic, who he'd have in his team to fight Aliens, by Nina, he said : "in-shape DC. Francis Ngannou. Hmm... Probably big Tom. Tommy Aspinall". Nina was like "ohh Tom..."Tom once was talking about Nina and how she got uncomfortable when he made that moronic question, and he said "she was talking weird things to me, like people asking her if she had sex with Dana White"... Why would he reveal that off line moment?On the opposite, Nina and JJ have very respectful interviews and they legit seem to enjoy talking to each other.And when Tom was watching JJ vs Stipe, he filmed Nina and Jones' fiance together — "there's Nina and Jon Jones' fiance together, rooting for Jones". And they were legit nervous and rooting for JJ together, both happy when he got that takedown, which Tom captured in a highly precise timing.Tom doesn't talk badly about JJ. Nor does Jones. It almost feels like a friendly relationship with no rivalry, which means fighting, but also... That both are in it together, to maximize the most they can (Tom said once "but whether people see it or not, Jon Jones has helped me making a lot of money, just memes branding me as the one who made him walk out of the room without even wanting to look at me... It all raises my stock, and I am not even fighting")... As Tom got a big $ for being not only the back up fighter but for being there and raising the stakes for JJ vs Stipe and the post JJ...Tom sometimes slips and says "JJ is a legend. I'm probably his biggest fan". The way both get into each other skins... JJ drinking a coconut post their likely fight, teasing the "duck" stuff. Tom making a video teasing the fact JJ was hugging a man on awhile laughing. Tom annoyingly recorded him with his bicycle and some man out of nothing trying to ride with him and hugging him, and Tom said "Nah, get off me mate, that's weird"It doesn't mean the fight was fake, or staged. But it does suggest:They may actually like each other.They may respect each other, not just for skills but maybe mindset.They’re both playing roles in a larger UFC narrative, and doing it with professionalism and subtlety.Compare to pro wrestling for a second, as I was reading a lot about it these days:The best rivalries are sometimes between two guys who really get each other behind the scenes — for example Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.There’s deep respect, even if the public story is competition.