Jon Jones and Tom — no rivalry... But respect

Luffy

Luffy

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
1,768
Reaction score
1,216
Compared to JJ's fights like vs DC, Reyes and even Ngannou, JJ see more open to trash talk. With Tom, he seems very polite. And it's imo because of the narrative they want to ppl to think as true — Tom is on another level... But I think they might be friends and ne stagging this together.

When Tom was recording himself watching JJ vs Stipe (available on his YouTube), Tom's friend said: "JJ signaled smiling get you?" And Tom "Yes, he gave me a little blink. I loved that, loved that!" ...

When Jon Jones saw Tom, he left the room, saying "oh not an Asoinall-fest"... The UK journalist later on (not shown at the moment) laughed at each other and Tom was like "it's just too funny".

When JJ was asked, in the interviews in the fights week, in that case JJ vs Miocic, who he'd have in his team to fight Aliens, by Nina, he said : "in-shape DC. Francis Ngannou. Hmm... Probably big Tom. Tommy Aspinall". Nina was like "ohh Tom..."

Tom once was talking about Nina and how she got uncomfortable when he made that moronic question, and he said "she was talking weird things to me, like people asking her if she had sex with Dana White"... Why would he reveal that off line moment?

On the opposite, Nina and JJ have very respectful interviews and they legit seem to enjoy talking to each other.

And when Tom was watching JJ vs Stipe, he filmed Nina and Jones' fiance together — "there's Nina and Jon Jones' fiance together, rooting for Jones". And they were legit nervous and rooting for JJ together, both happy when he got that takedown, which Tom captured in a highly precise timing.

Tom doesn't talk badly about JJ. Nor does Jones. It almost feels like a friendly relationship with no rivalry, which means fighting, but also... That both are in it together, to maximize the most they can (Tom said once "but whether people see it or not, Jon Jones has helped me making a lot of money, just memes branding me as the one who made him walk out of the room without even wanting to look at me... It all raises my stock, and I am not even fighting")... As Tom got a big $ for being not only the back up fighter but for being there and raising the stakes for JJ vs Stipe and the post JJ...

Tom sometimes slips and says "JJ is a legend. I'm probably his biggest fan". The way both get into each other skins... JJ drinking a coconut post their likely fight, teasing the "duck" stuff. Tom making a video teasing the fact JJ was hugging a man on a 🛵 while laughing. Tom annoyingly recorded him with his bicycle and some man out of nothing trying to ride with him and hugging him, and Tom said "Nah, get off me mate, that's weird"

It doesn't mean the fight was fake, or staged. But it does suggest:

They may actually like each other.

They may respect each other, not just for skills but maybe mindset.

They’re both playing roles in a larger UFC narrative, and doing it with professionalism and subtlety.


Compare to pro wrestling for a second, as I was reading a lot about it these days:

The best rivalries are sometimes between two guys who really get each other behind the scenes — for example Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

There’s deep respect, even if the public story is competition.
 
Yes... And did you see Tom's response to that?





Look at the entire set, off camera vibe... They both seem cool with each other. The rivalry is not that real tense stuff because they didn't feel like that towards each other. For the UFC tho, you have analysts saying both JJ and Tom are in it together and playing it smart. Khabib's coach saw it as a whole work between both and that they're very smart... No real bad blood, no real anxiety." ... He said for example, Poatan vs Ankalaev didn't have what many expected, that Conner feud or anything as Alex isn't that kind of person. But that both of them are way more in it as like Jones and Gustafsson than Tom and JJ, which he sees as a smart play, purposely dragged by both.
 
Luffy said:
Yes... And did you see Tom's response to that?





Look at the entire set, off camera vibe... They both seem cool with each other. The rivalry is not that real tense stuff because they didn't feel like that towards each other. For the UFC tho, you have analysts saying both JJ and Tom are in it together and playing it smart. Khabib's coach saw it as a whole work between both and that they're very smart... No real bad blood, no real anxiety." ... He said for example, Poatan vs Ankalaev didn't have what many expected, that Conner feud or anything as Alex isn't that kind of person. But that both of them are way more in it as like Jones and Gustafsson than Tom and JJ, which he sees as a smart play, purposely dragged by both.
Click to expand...

Tom never called Jones a asshole or any other names. And if he ever referenced being ducked that's just reality.
 
Jon Jones doesn't know the meaning of the word respect
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
Jon Jones had said...
Replies
6
Views
522
cburm
cburm
Luffy
Topuria said Jon Jones has 0 reason to fight Tom Aspinall
8 9 10
Replies
190
Views
6K
rstringer
rstringer
Luffy
DDP before JJ vs Gane analysis;
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Dionysian
Dionysian
S
Media Jon Jones all but confirms he is going to fight Tom Aspinall
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
3K
Alacran
Alacran
Luffy
I don't know if Tom Aspinall really wants to fight JJ
2 3
Replies
45
Views
966
Evbo
Evbo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,403
Messages
57,469,603
Members
175,720
Latest member
mtzy

Share this page

Back
Top