Jon Jones and the wankpanzer

I'm not sure why this isn't being talked about more, but Jones getting half his finger cut off is a really big deal. I only found out because someone made a joke about it on here. Is Jones' return going to get pushed back again? Has anyone heard anything about it?If you're not familiar with the details, Jon Jones recently got a CyberTruck, which is a heap of badly engineered garbage that has already been recalled five times in the short while it's been available for purchase (and they may have put off a sixth recall by disguising it as a free upgrade to the motor). One of the many, many, many problems buyers have reported is the discovery that there are several places on the vehicle where pinch sensors are missing, which has resulted in several Cybertruck owners having parts of their fingers chopped off because the vehicle has also been designed to have sharp edges.Shortly after buying his wankpanzer, Jones posted (then deleted) a message on Twitter that he cut off his finger at the Las Vegas airport. A few other celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, have also had their fingers mutilated after getting the Cybertruck. (I think Elon is a bag of shit, but if his contribution to our culture is cutting the fingers off celebrities, I may have to reconsider my stance.)I'm very curious to hear more about this because a mutilated finger will definitely interfere with Jones returning to the UFC, especially if he's planning on fighting in November. And if Jones is being delayed again, that just makes the decision not to strip him even more idiotic.