TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2016
- Messages
- 3,630
- Reaction score
- 6,690
Copy and pasted the title of the article. Ain't adding anything else.
But doesn't look like a guy who will fight anytime soon.
The fact that he's behind the dude and pulling/playing with his hair...He's got that look in his eyes that he wants to bang...
Dudes
No you idiot… it’s cocaine up the nose. Get with the program.That's part of being friends with Jon Jones. Next up is finger in butt.
Sniffed it, looks like.The fact that he's behind the dude and pulling/playing with his hair...