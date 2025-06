Mammothman said: Dana can easily do this but I'm not sure why he pussying out so much. Click to expand...

Because he invested everything in GOAT marketing. Jon knows that. Which is why Jon took UFC's Fedor insecurity, played it to the limit, and now has been on such a slave media/TKO Holdings pedestal that he become untouchable... because Dana dug himself in a marketing hole.Jon will not fight regardless of how much they offer. UFC is trapped. When they inevitably strip him for being inactive he wins and retires (spoiler: he retired the night they fed him Stipe's corpse). They'd have to do marketing to toss the guy in the trash to directly contradict the marketing they invested all-in on, and Jon knows they can't.Jon understood the corruption and played it to his benefit. Now he's untouchable. PR accounts here still singing his praises but as soon as the new directive comes out... they'll have to keep singing his praises. Normally it'd be to assassinate his character. But there is no 2nd GOAT option in terms of their marketing so they're fucked. So after he sinks their HW division they still have to praise him for sinking their future marketing (of the HW division/legitimacy of their belts/everything else going into the shitter). Pretty funny how it implodes on itself, the whole house of cards.