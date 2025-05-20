Jon Jones admits to stalling in order to waste Tom's prime years and legacy

ShaggyDoyle
This pretty much confirms theories circulating that he has 0 intention to fight Tom and is just stalling to ruin Tom's legacy and waste his prime years.
If only Dana would be brave enough to strip him.
But then again you can't do that considering broadcasting negotiations are coming up.
Same with Dana White, he seemed surprised when the WWE crowd boo'd him, what did he expect? And the naivete of turki employing him as a boxing promoter lol no boxer worth a toss would touch him with a barge pole, as evidenced by TKO collapsing before it began.Jon knows deep down nobody really respects much about him at all.
This eats at him 24/7.