Jon Jones admits to stalling in order to waste Tom's prime years and legacy

This pretty much confirms theories circulating that he has 0 intention to fight Tom and is just stalling to ruin Tom's legacy and waste his prime years.
 
Jon also cries when he's arrested for drunk driving and calls cops nerds because he doesn't like them. All in all, a POS is a POS.
 
What a rotten cunt. UFC should financially compensate Tom the same amount as whatever Jones got paid for his last fight. For his patience and professionalism and as a curtesy for fucking Tom over all this time. It would be a solid PR move to the fans as well.
 
ruin toms legacy lol theres only one legacy swirling around the bowl
 
If only Dana would be brave enough to strip him.

But then again you can't do that considering broadcasting negotiations are coming up.
 
right that’s enough jon jones threads for me for a while jesus christ it’s been a slow month of news innit
 
If only Dana would be brave enough to strip him.

But then again you can't do that considering broadcasting negotiations are coming up.
Or do you? Anyone negotiating knows AT BEST you might get 1 or 2 more fights out of Jon if you get any at all. But Tom is young and shuts people's lights off within a round. They need to strip Jon and put the full weight of the UFC PR machine behind Tom and built the HW division around him.
 
Jon knows deep down nobody really respects much about him at all.

This eats at him 24/7.

This eats at him 24/7.
Same with Dana White, he seemed surprised when the WWE crowd boo'd him, what did he expect? And the naivete of turki employing him as a boxing promoter lol no boxer worth a toss would touch him with a barge pole, as evidenced by TKO collapsing before it began.
 
The most important thing Tom should do right now is get a fight booked ASAP, anyone but Blaydes 3 as I can't bare to see it again, just get a fight booked quick and get fighting. This crap is becoming like Chandler vs Conor now, feels like we are going round and round and round in circles constantly, its just so boring.

Tom vs Gane or Almeida or maybe even Spivac, just someone that he hasn't fought before, a new fresh fight. He is wasting so much time of his prime on this, I just feel like we will be here next year going over the same thing like Chandler if he doesn't fight ASAP
 
He doesn't admit anything. You just created this narrative based on a 2 word tweet.

Jon is far too self centered to care about Aspinall’s legacy. The idea that he's holding up the division just to ruin Aspinall’s legacy is why White belts shouldn't make threads.
 
S

